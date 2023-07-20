Hailey Bieber Will Influence You to Try TikTok's Viral Latte Makeup Trend

Hailey Bieber's latest look is simply brew-tiful.
While the Rhode founder is known for her signature glazed donut skin, she recently tried her hand at a new TikTok trend: latte makeup. But Hailey upped the ante by perfectly blending the all-over bronzy beauty craze with her fashion.
"Latte makeup," she captioned her July 17 TikTok, "but let's make it head to toe."
In the tutorial, the 26-year-old made sure to prep her skin with her beauty brand's Rhode Glazing Milk (after all, what's a latte without milk?) and the Peptide Glazing Fluid. Now, this is where Hailey put a fresh spin on the trend, as she contoured and concealed before applying foundation instead of doing it after. In fact, it's a technique her makeup artist Mary Phillips swears by.
As for where the model contoured and concealed? She placed a creamy bronzer along her hairline and under her cheekbones, then added coverage under her eyes, the center of her forehead and underneath her cheekbones.
And since the latte look is all about having a sun-kissed glow, she also added bronzer to the bridge of her nose and the outer corner of her eyes. She topped it off with mocha-colored eyeshadow and a toffee brown lip.
The results? An effortlessly glam look. Plus, Hailey made sure her makeup complemented her outfit, as she wore a honey-colored strapless dress with several ab-baring cutouts. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a wicker handbag.
Whether Hailey's rocking a latte look or her glazed donut skin, she's all about having a drool-worthy finish.
"I want skin that looks like you want to take a bite out of it," she told Vogue last month. "That's just me, though! Who doesn't want fresh, dewy, glowy skin? Hydration never goes out of style."
Now, that's a beauty motto to love a latte.