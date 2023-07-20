Hailey Bieber Will Influence You to Try TikTok's Viral Latte Makeup Trend

Watch : How Hailey Bieber Avoids Social Media Negativity

Hailey Bieber's latest look is simply brew-tiful.

While the Rhode founder is known for her signature glazed donut skin, she recently tried her hand at a new TikTok trend: latte makeup. But Hailey upped the ante by perfectly blending the all-over bronzy beauty craze with her fashion.

"Latte makeup," she captioned her July 17 TikTok, "but let's make it head to toe."

In the tutorial, the 26-year-old made sure to prep her skin with her beauty brand's Rhode Glazing Milk (after all, what's a latte without milk?) and the Peptide Glazing Fluid. Now, this is where Hailey put a fresh spin on the trend, as she contoured and concealed before applying foundation instead of doing it after. In fact, it's a technique her makeup artist Mary Phillips swears by.

As for where the model contoured and concealed? She placed a creamy bronzer along her hairline and under her cheekbones, then added coverage under her eyes, the center of her forehead and underneath her cheekbones.