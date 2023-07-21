Prince George Is All Grown Up and Here to Make You Feel Old in 10th Birthday Portrait

Bow down to Prince George's latest milestone.
After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child is officially reaching double digits, turning 10 on July 22. In honor of the occasion, Kensington Palace released a new birthday portrait on July 21.
George, the second-in-line to the U.K. throne, wears snazzy teal trousers and a buttoned shirt with his sleeves rolled up in the photo, which shows him relaxing on a stone staircase.
The young prince has had quite a busy year since his last birthday, with increased royal responsibilities that came amid a tragic loss for the family. On Sept. 8, the same day he and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, began attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96.
Less than two weeks later, the royal family honored her at a state funeral, where George and Charlotte were the youngest mourners following her coffin during the procession, walking behind their parents.
George later served as one of King Charles' eight Pages of Honour during the new monarch's May coronation. In fact, George made history as the first future king to assume a role during a royal coronation.
Before the event, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News that George's participation "really demonstrates that his parents want him to really have that understanding of the monarchy, and that sort of appreciation and respect for the monarchy that starts at a very young age."
But aside from fulfilling his royal responsibilities, George has also focused on his personal interests over the past year. In December, William and Kate shared a holiday painting he had made on their Instagram.
George has also occasionally been spotted out at sporting events with his parents, most recently the second Ashes test cricket match between England and Australia, where he chowed down on some pizza, and the final day of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, where Charlotte made her debut at the annual tennis championships.