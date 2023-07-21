Prince George Is All Grown Up and Here to Make You Feel Old in 10th Birthday Portrait

Watch : Prince George Is Almost as Tall as Prince William and Kate Middleton

Bow down to Prince George's latest milestone.

After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child is officially reaching double digits, turning 10 on July 22. In honor of the occasion, Kensington Palace released a new birthday portrait on July 21.

George, the second-in-line to the U.K. throne, wears snazzy teal trousers and a buttoned shirt with his sleeves rolled up in the photo, which shows him relaxing on a stone staircase.

The young prince has had quite a busy year since his last birthday, with increased royal responsibilities that came amid a tragic loss for the family. On Sept. 8, the same day he and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, began attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96.

Less than two weeks later, the royal family honored her at a state funeral, where George and Charlotte were the youngest mourners following her coffin during the procession, walking behind their parents.

George later served as one of King Charles' eight Pages of Honour during the new monarch's May coronation. In fact, George made history as the first future king to assume a role during a royal coronation.