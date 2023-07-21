Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are the Perfect Barbie and Ken

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Margot Robbie has proved time and again that she can do anything—much like a certain 12-inch-tall fashion doll who first popped into the collective consciousness in 1959 and never left.

Initially dressed for the beach, Barbie has since evolved into a convertible-driving, DreamHouse-owning doctor-businesswoman-rock star-astronaut-president who means something to everyone, including those who've never owned one of the billion-plus Barbies sold. She's been around long enough to both inspire and offend, all while remaining impeccably dressed, lavishly coiffed (except when you played hair stylist with real scissors), happily unmarried (minus her Bridal incarnations) and anatomically impossible.

And now, finally, she's got her own movie that promises to unpack all of the above from her signature pink box.

"Hopefully by the end of it," Robbie told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight, "you are thinking about life and what it means to be alive, and how tricky but rewarding that is."