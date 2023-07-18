RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Have Epic Reunion 13 Years After Feud

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Battle With POTS Syndrome

Bravo to this real sweet reunion.

Thirteen years after their tragic falling out on season three of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bravo alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin sat down together one-on-one for the first time post-feud.

The Skinnygirl founder shocked fans by announcing their reconciliation in a joint Instagram post on July 17, writing, "Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010."

During the latest episode of Bethenny's Just B podcast, the former Bravo BFFs recounted why their friendship ended over a decade ago amid Bethenny's business growing into a multi-million dollar brand.

"The reason I was mad at you is because I was hurt, and maybe I didn't express it, I didn't share it," Jill shared. "I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything."

The Zarin Fabrics owner admitted that, as Bethenny's star continued to rise, she felt left behind in the wake of her success. Plus, things only got worse after Bethenny famously told her ex-friend to "get a hobby" on the hit reality series.