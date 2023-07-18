Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy’s Strict Oppenheimer Diet

Watch : Matt Damon & Emily Blunt Reveal Their Daughters' CLOSE Bond

Cillian Murphy's role in Oppenheimer pushed him to extreme lengths.

In fact, his co-star Emily Blunt—who portrayed Murphy's onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer—revealed that the Inception actor underwent a drastic transformation to play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

"He had such a monumental undertaking," she told Extra in an interview published July 7. "And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated."

Murphy previously admitted that he was committed to a strict diet for the role in order to accurately capture the scientist's appearance.

"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," Murphy told the New York Times in May. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."