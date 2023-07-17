See the Stylish Way Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

Watch : How Matt Damon Really Feels About BFF Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Although Jenny from the Block's love don't cost at thing, a nice dinner doesn't hurt.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first wedding anniversary at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., July 16. The couple was photographed as they walked hand-in-hand outside the restaurant.

For their date night, the "On The Floor" singer gave off bride vibes by wearing a stylish white minidress covered in rhinestones. Jennifer, 53, accessorized with silver platforms and matching drop earrings, while wearing her wavy hair down, framing her face. Meanwhile, Ben, 50, sported a black sweater, matching black pants and loafers, while rocking his signature beard.

Jen and Ben's celebration comes after their first set of nuptials took place in Sin City on July 16, 2022. As the JLo Beauty founder recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, "Ben just says, 'F--k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

But what happened in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas. "We did it," Jennifer wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter at the time. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind."