See the Stylish Way Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

Although Jenny from the Block's love don't cost at thing, a nice dinner doesn't hurt.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first wedding anniversary at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., July 16. The couple was photographed as they walked hand-in-hand outside the restaurant.
For their date night, the "On The Floor" singer gave off bride vibes by wearing a stylish white minidress covered in rhinestones. Jennifer, 53, accessorized with silver platforms and matching drop earrings, while wearing her wavy hair down, framing her face. Meanwhile, Ben, 50, sported a black sweater, matching black pants and loafers, while rocking his signature beard.
Jen and Ben's celebration comes after their first set of nuptials took place in Sin City on July 16, 2022. As the JLo Beauty founder recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January, "Ben just says, 'F--k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"
But what happened in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas. "We did it," Jennifer wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter at the time. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind."
She added, "And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
Then one month later, the "Dinero" artist and the Oscar winner got on the floor again, for their second wedding ceremony. The pair tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Hypnotic actor's estate in Georgia.
Jen and Ben's five kids were in attendance to help celebrate their parents: Jen's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Ben's three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 (with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).
And the Grammy winner took pen to paper once more to share an intimate look into becoming a blended family.
"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," Jennifer said in her "On The JLo" newsletter. "We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family."
The lovebirds first reunited in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. After their highly-publicized romance ended, the two went their separate ways until getting back together following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez.
Ben and Jen got their happy ending as they made it down the aisle the second time around. For a look back into the glamorous Georgia wedding, keep scrolling...