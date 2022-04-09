Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged: Relive Their 20-Year Romantic History

Watch : Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ENGAGED?!

Marry me, marry me, say "Yes"! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving their engagement another go.

J.Lo shared that she and Ben are planning to get married, nearly 20 years after they called off their last engagement.

The singer revealed the happy news with a video on her website on April 8, showing off her ring with a stunning green stone. She teased a "personal" announcement on Instagram, writing, "I have a really exciting and special story to share."

The couple has been going strong since May 2021, but fans have been shipping Bennifer since 2001, when they filmed the movie Gigli together. They started dating and got engaged in November 2002, with her revealing her 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. It wasn't meant to be, however, as the two ended their engagement in 2004.

That all changed last year, when the pair reconciled following her split with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer and Ben reunited at the VAX LIVE Concert and then set off for a cozy getaway to Montana that sparked their revived romance.