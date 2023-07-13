Shakira Steps Out for Slam Dunk Dinner With NBA Star Jimmy Butler

Watch : Shakira & Gerard Pique's Messy Breakup Timeline

Shakira teamed up with NBA star Jimmy Butler for a night out across the pond.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer and the Miami Heat player recently stepped out in London for an under-the-radar outing at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar on July 12.

For the dinner outing, Shakira, 46, wore a fitted blue top with black cargo pants, while Jimmy, 33, sported a black t-shirt and velvet trousers. The basketball player accessorized with a red bandana wrapped around his head.

Shakira and Jimmy separately arrived at the eatery within minutes of one another, an eyewitness told E! News.

"The pair were spotted looking cozy inside the restaurant," they continued, "as they ordered at one of London's most popular celebrity restaurants."

After the dinner, the eyewitness said Jimmy's security team assisted Shakira into her chauffeur-driven car, which was parked outside the restaurant's fire exit. The athlete departed not long afterward.