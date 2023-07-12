How Riley Keough Is Celebrating Her First Emmy Nomination With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Look at Riley Keough now.
The Daisy Jones & The Six star is feeling the love after scoring her first-ever nomination at the 2023 Emmys on July 12. "I'm surprised, I'm feeling really grateful," she exclusively told E! News of the recognition, "and just blessed and honored."
Riley–who portrays the titular character in the Prime Video series about the rise and fall of a fictional band—is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category alongside Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Chastain, Dominique Fishback and Kathryn Hahn.
And although she didn't watch the nominations live—"I got busy, I put my phone down, I was with my family and I kind of lost track of time"—she knew something was up when her phone started buzzing from the other room.
"I figured I was nominated," she said with a laugh, "and they weren't all calling to tell me I wasn't nominated."
Another Daisy Jones star who's celebrating today? Riley's husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who has a hilariously intimate scene with his wife on-screen.
"In my eyes he's the real Emmy winner," Riley, who recently welcomed a baby girl with Ben, told E!. "It's super special, it's not every day you get to work with your husband, it was a very fun experience."
After a few years of high highs and low lows for Riley, including the death of her mom Lisa Marie Presley in January and the 2020 passing of brother Benjamin, she continues to persevere. (The July 12 Emmy nominations coincided with the third anniversary of Benjamin's death.)
"I'm with my family today," she shared, "it's my husband's birthday today so I'll spend it at home with my family."
In total, Daisy Jones & The Six scored nine nominations for the 2023 Emmys, including a nod for Riley's co-star, Camila Morrone.
"I'm just proud of everyone who's nominated," the 34-year-old noted. "The department heads worked so hard on this show and everyone put in a lot of time, so it's very nice. I'm proud of everyone who got a nomination and got recognized."
And for fans still holding out for a Daisy Jones & The Six tour, Riley is offering a bit of hope.
"I'm sure that everyone would love to do that," she said. "I think it really depends on everyone's schedule. But I wouldn't say it's out of the question."
