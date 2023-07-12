How Riley Keough Is Celebrating Her First Emmy Nomination With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Watch : Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Talk Daisy Jones & The Six Fashion Inspo

Look at Riley Keough now.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star is feeling the love after scoring her first-ever nomination at the 2023 Emmys on July 12. "I'm surprised, I'm feeling really grateful," she exclusively told E! News of the recognition, "and just blessed and honored."

Riley–who portrays the titular character in the Prime Video series about the rise and fall of a fictional band—is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category alongside Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Chastain, Dominique Fishback and Kathryn Hahn.

And although she didn't watch the nominations live—"I got busy, I put my phone down, I was with my family and I kind of lost track of time"—she knew something was up when her phone started buzzing from the other room.

"I figured I was nominated," she said with a laugh, "and they weren't all calling to tell me I wasn't nominated."

Another Daisy Jones star who's celebrating today? Riley's husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who has a hilariously intimate scene with his wife on-screen.