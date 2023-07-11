Vanessa Hudgens' Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks Will Elevate Your Self-Care Routine

We interviewed Vanessa Hudgens because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Vanessa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. Some of the products featured are from Vanessa's brand, KNOW Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all beauty enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing. This is the best time to save on your favorite hair care, makeup, and skincare products. It's also an opportunity to try something new. For the first time ever, Vanessa Hudgens' brand KNOW Beauty is a part of the Prime Day extravaganza. She shared, "It's dreamy honestly. Knowing that KNOW beauty could show up at someone's doorstep on the other side of the world is incredible. That's why for Prime Day, we partnered up to give everyone 30% off, so stock up!"
Of course, Vanessa recommends the KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, but that's not the only skincare deal she shared with E! shoppers. Round out your routine with the Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics and the Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum.
The star also shared some helpful home finds and some unbelievable tech deals in Prime Day shopping recommendations.
E!: What do you love about shopping at Amazon?
VH: How easy it is! Whatever I may need is there at my fingertips. Not to mention how quickly my order arrives.
E!: When you shop on Amazon, are you more of an impulse shopper or do you prefer to mull over your cart before purchasing?
VH: I'm definitely the shopper that sleeps on it and checks back in the next day to see if I still feel like I need everything. Which is why I love Prime Day with a full 48 hours of deals.
E!: How many items are in your Amazon cart right now?
VH: I'm at a perfect 10 at the moment.
E!: The KNOW Beauty clay mask is all over TikTok with reviews from shoppers who love their results. How do you incorporate that feedback from the community you built with growing your brand?
VH: Sharing their stories! It makes me so overjoyed to know that I'm not the only one it's working for. I truly make this mask for myself because all other clay masks left me with extremely dry skin. So, to know others are loving it as well fills my heart.
Vanessa Hudgens' Prime Day Picks
Sell Out Risk: Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, $10 (originally $12)
Rare Deal: Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop- Self Emptying 3-in-1 Cleaner, $299 (originally $499)
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay - Remove Impurities, Tighten Pores, Improve Radiance, Gentle and Hydrating for Acne and Oily Skin
"I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
"They just work. Like legit work. It's so satisfying seeing all the gunk pulled out from a pimple into the sticker. I'm a guilty picker so these really help move the healing process along."
Vanessa's pick has 93,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earle included these in her list of Prime Day deals too. They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
"I use this as an all-over serum. It really helps keep my skin clear. I see such great results with the product. So much so that I had to have some lactic acid in my clay mask as the cherry on top."
The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams included this in her Prime Day deals list too.
Bonne Ambiance Amber Glass Bud Vase Set of 10
"What's not to love? It's so cute and versatile. These can be used as vases or candlestick holders. Great addition to the dinner table for a dinner party."
Vanessa recommended the 10-piece set, but you can choose from 6-piece and 20-piece options. There are 9 gorgeous colorways. Amazon shoppers left 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews on the Bonne Ambiance Vase Sets.
Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop- Self Emptying 3-in-1 Cleaner
"You know you're an adult when vacuums excite you. A little cleaning robot vacuum that does it all? Sign me up please."
Vanessa's recommendation has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PVO Mini Projector, Portable Projector
"I'm literally staying at an Airbnb with a massive blank wall and thought, 'Man, that would be the perfect wall for a projector.' This little guy is so compact I plan on bringing it everywhere. Outdoor movie night anyone?"
This portable projector has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
"They easily connect and bounce from my phone and iPad. I'm such a multitasker that I'm on both often and the AirPods make listening to both so easy." The Apple AirPods Pro have 28,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alix Earle recommended these too.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)