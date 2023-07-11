Vanessa Hudgens' Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks Will Elevate Your Self-Care Routine

We interviewed Vanessa Hudgens because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Vanessa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer program. Some of the products featured are from Vanessa's brand, KNOW Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Calling all beauty enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing. This is the best time to save on your favorite hair care, makeup, and skincare products. It's also an opportunity to try something new. For the first time ever, Vanessa Hudgens' brand KNOW Beauty is a part of the Prime Day extravaganza. She shared, "It's dreamy honestly. Knowing that KNOW beauty could show up at someone's doorstep on the other side of the world is incredible. That's why for Prime Day, we partnered up to give everyone 30% off, so stock up!"

Of course, Vanessa recommends the KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, but that's not the only skincare deal she shared with E! shoppers. Round out your routine with the Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics and the Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum.

The star also shared some helpful home finds and some unbelievable tech deals in Prime Day shopping recommendations.