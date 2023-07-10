Ryan Gosling Gives Eva Mendes a Sweet Shoutout With Barbie Premiere Look

This Ken is a hopeless romantic.
While attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, Ryan Gosling quite literally displayed his love for his partner of more than a decade, Eva Mendes.
For the July 9 event, Ryan's perfectly pink look included a subtle, yet very sweet shout-out to the Hitch actress—who he shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. with— as he donned a blush-colored necklace with the initial "E" dangling across his chest. The custom accessory tied into the film's theme, as it was fittingly made in the Barbie font.
As for the rest of the 42-year-old's outfit? He sported a salmon-colored Gucci suit paired with a pale pink button-down shirt and cream loafers. This isn't Ryan's only heartwarming nod to Eva in recent weeks.
The Notebook actor explained how she and their kids played a role in him channeling Ken for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.
"They have the greatest mom of all time," Ryan exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight in a joint interview with Margot Robbie, "so we just all follow her lead really."
Of course, Ryan took a few notes from his kids as well.
"We do play Barbies," he continued. "It was amazing because when this script arrived into my life—when it landed from wherever it came from—it was right at this time when my kids were really deep into it. So all of the observations that they make about Barbie life and how they integrate into your life, it's so incredible."
Eva has also shared several adorable tributes to Ryan since he landed the role of Ken.
"I actually have that underwear—the Ken underwear," Eva revealed to E! News last June about the branded tighty whities Ryan sports in the film. "I just said, 'Just please bring home the Ken underwear. That's all I want.'"
As she put it, "It's my teenage dream, for sure."
To see all of the fabulous fashion moments from the Barbie premiere in the heart of Hollywood, keep on scrolling.