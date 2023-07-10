Ryan Gosling Gives Eva Mendes a Sweet Shoutout With Barbie Premiere Look

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

This Ken is a hopeless romantic.

While attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, Ryan Gosling quite literally displayed his love for his partner of more than a decade, Eva Mendes.

For the July 9 event, Ryan's perfectly pink look included a subtle, yet very sweet shout-out to the Hitch actress—who he shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. with— as he donned a blush-colored necklace with the initial "E" dangling across his chest. The custom accessory tied into the film's theme, as it was fittingly made in the Barbie font.

As for the rest of the 42-year-old's outfit? He sported a salmon-colored Gucci suit paired with a pale pink button-down shirt and cream loafers. This isn't Ryan's only heartwarming nod to Eva in recent weeks.

The Notebook actor explained how she and their kids played a role in him channeling Ken for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.

"They have the greatest mom of all time," Ryan exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight in a joint interview with Margot Robbie, "so we just all follow her lead really."