Home Workout Brand LIT Method Will Transform the Way You Think About the Gym

LIT Method was founded by a husband and wife duo in 2018 with the goal of making all-in-one, strength-and-resistance, "premium fitness" home workouts accessible to all. Lifelong athletes who "struggled with a series of recurring injuries of their own," per the website, Justine and Taylor Norris noticed "a pattern of frustration and a fear of re-injury among patients and athletes in traditional rehabilitation settings."

That's when the duo decided to "provide a sustainable alternative" to what's thought of as traditional workouts, one that's built upon a mission of no running, jumping, nor weights involved. The mission to "build" bodies and not "break" them led the pair to develop their signature workout in 2016, and in 2018 began working on home workout equipment to match.

By 2020, we had the LIT AXIS™, which they call "the world's first fully-connected fitness system that functions entirely from the palm of your hand. The "portable smart resistance training system" does not use electricity, doesn't need to be charged, and offers access to a unique "data-driven fitness experience." Plus, users can explore 350+ exercises through the brand's app.

