Collin Gosselin Speaks Out About Life at Home With Mom Kate Gosselin Before Estrangement

Collin Gosselin continues to speak out about the events that help lead to his estrangement from mother Kate Gosselin.

The 19-year-old, who starred with her, his dad and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, his sextuplet siblings and his twin sisters on the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 when he was a child, spoke about a turbulent time in his childhood—when his parents split.

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," Collin told VICE TV in an excerpt of its upcoming series Dark Side of the 2000s that was shared on its Twitter page July 7. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

