Collin Gosselin Reveals Where He Really Stands With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin

Watch : Jon Gosselin Calls Custody of Son Colin a "Big Win"

Collin Gosselin is shedding light on his estranged relationship with mom Kate Gosselin.

Close to four years after Jon Gosselin was awarded full custody of the former reality star, the 18-year-old is speaking out and sharing his perception of what led to the distance.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family," Collin told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family."

Collin and his seven siblings starred in Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 to 2010. After the couple's divorce in 2010, TLC would transform the show into Kate Plus 8.

According to Collin, another factor that played in their estrangement was Kate's decision to move him out of the family home in 2016 and enroll him in a program.

While Kate previously told People the institution was meant to teach life skills to help Collin overcome his "educational and social challenges," the decision sparked controversy when Jon revealed that he didn't really know where his son was taken.