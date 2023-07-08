Andrea Bocelli Weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Feud

Andrea Bocelli has joined the chat about Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's on-air feud.
The renowned Italian tenor shared a video of the SKIMS founder noting on The Kardashians that he had performed at her 2024 wedding to now-ex Kanye West in Italy years before singing at her sister and her husband Travis Barker's ceremony at an Italian estate owned by Dolce & Gabbana, who designed Kourtney's bridal dress. Kim had made the remark following Kourtney's allegation that she copied her wedding through her later collab with the fashion house.
"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you," Bocelli wrote on his Instagram Story. "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well...see you soon in Tuscany! Andrea."
Andrea's son Matteo Bocelli had performed alongside his dad at Kourtney's wedding, which took place in May 2022.
Kim reposted Andrea's post on her own Instagram Stories. Kourtney has not commented on the singer's remarks.
On the reality show, the now-pregnant reality star alleged that Kim's September 2022 fashion collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana was "copying" her wedding.
Her sister fired back in a confessional on the July 6 episode of The Kardashians, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli."
She added, "You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her 'Dolce Vita' lifestyle? OK."
Later on the episode, the sisters made up, with Kim apologizing to Kourtney and saying she understands why she was upset that she didn't tell her about her Dolce & Gabbana collab ahead of time.
Kim had already hinted last month that the two had ended their feud by sharing a pic of the two posing together at her and Kanye's eldest daughter North West's 10th birthday party.
On July 8, Kim paid tribute to Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, the second-eldest of her three children with ex Scott Disick, on the child's 11th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Penelope," she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a slew of family photos with her niece. "My precious P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much! I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!