Barbie's Simu Liu Reveals What the Kens Did While the Barbies Had Their Epic Sleepover

Watch : Simu Liu Tells How Ryan Gosling Exuded Ultimate "Kenergy" for Barbie

Gym is life for the Ken dolls.

In Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu's characters have an epic "I'll beach you off" kerfuffle. But it turns out, the Kens are also competitive about pumping iron.

"Greta was very deliberate in what she wanted the Kens to do to bond," Simu exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "which was to gym together."

"So, while the Barbies were having a nice, relaxing night," the actor continued, referencing the fun-filled sleepover the female cast members like Margot Robbie and America Ferrera got to enjoy, "the Kens were lifting things and flexing."

And no one took the task quite as seriously as Ryan.

"I could not beat this man to the gym," Simu admitted. "No matter how early I went, he was always there. He always stayed later than me. So, I really saw the discipline and I really saw the Ken-ergy."