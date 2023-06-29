Christy Carlson Romano Reacts to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Even Stevens-Approved Baby Name

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Christy Carlson Romano is giving this name the green light.

After Chrissy Teigen shared she and husband John Legend recently welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate, the Disney Channel alum congratulated the couple in the cutest way.

The actress, who starred in the sitcom Even Stevens, referenced her character's very close namesake, writing underneath Chrissy's June 28 Instagram post, "Ren Stevens sends her love."

Christy's celebratory comment was just one of thousands sending the couple well wishes after the Cravings author announced she and John, 44—who are parents to kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5 and Esti, 5 months—expanded their family.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy wrote on Instagram June 28, announcing Wren's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."