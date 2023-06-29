Christy Carlson Romano Reacts to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Even Stevens-Approved Baby Name

Christy Carlson Romano is giving this name the green light.
After Chrissy Teigen shared she and husband John Legend recently welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate, the Disney Channel alum congratulated the couple in the cutest way.
The actress, who starred in the sitcom Even Stevens, referenced her character's very close namesake, writing underneath Chrissy's June 28 Instagram post, "Ren Stevens sends her love."
Christy's celebratory comment was just one of thousands sending the couple well wishes after the Cravings author announced she and John, 44—who are parents to kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5 and Esti, 5 months—expanded their family.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy wrote on Instagram June 28, announcing Wren's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."
Chrissy, 37, also reflected on their late son, Jack, who passed away in 2020 after the model suffered a pregnancy loss.
"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," she continued. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."
As Chrissy explained, around the same time she began in vitro fertilization (IVF) and became pregnant with their daughter Esti, the pair were able to find their "compassionate surrogate" Alexandra.
"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy," she noted. "Our little boy."
And for that, they remain forever grateful.
"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos," Chrissy wrote, "but with strength and pure joy and love."