Jessica Alba's Esthetician Kate Somerville Is Here To Improve Your Skin With 3 Simple Hacks

Now, these are beauty tips worth drooling over.

Celebrity esthetician Kate Somerville—who has worked her magic on Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline—is about to make your face look like a glazed donut. And, yes, that's a good thing, we promise.

"There's three components that will change your skin in five minutes," she exclusively told E! News. "Number one: Great exfoliation—physical and chemical. You want to lift the dead layers because you can't have a glow with dead layers of skin."

Next, the beauty mogul recommends getting deep hydration through water-based ingredients such as a hyaluronic acid serum to plump up the skin and give it a healthy, dewy finish.

"The third thing is sealing it in with a moisturizer," she continued. "If you do those three steps, your skin is going to look so much better."

Best of all, you can tailor this three-step regimen to your needs. If you have mature skin, Kate recommends a serum that includes actives to smooth out fine lines or an antioxidant moisturizer to help reduce dark spots.