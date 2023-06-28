Hailey Bieber Breaks the Biggest Fashion Rule After She Wears White to a Friend's Wedding

Hailey Bieber said "I do" to breaking this huge style rule.
While the Rhode founder is known for pushing the boundaries with her fearless fashion choices, she upped the ante by wearing white to her friend Stephanie Shepard's wedding. Traditionally, sporting the bridal color is considered a huge no-no, unless, of course, the dress code specifies that it's OK.
It's unclear if Stephanie—Kim Kardashian's former assistant—and her husband, record producer Larry Jackson approved Hailey's look ahead of their June 24 nuptials. But either way, the skincare mogul celebrated the couple's big day in a white long-sleeve dress by Fancì Club that featured a high-neck collar, sexy side-boob cutouts and a risqué backless design. She accessorized with dainty diamond drop earrings and a fuzzy blue purse.
As for her glam? Hailey stuck to her signature glazed donut skin but added a splash of color with her vivid blue eyeshadow and poppy pink cheeks. She finished off her look with tousled waves and a deep side part.
The 26-year-old has never shied away from experimenting with her wardrobe. And just last year, she explained why she stresses over her fashion.
"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she told Harper's Bazaar in September 2022. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"
When it comes to her style muse, she follows in the iconic footsteps of the late Princess Diana.
"I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style," Hailey explained. "She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in."
But whether she's redefining the rules or not, her philosophy is one that everyone can get behind. "It doesn't take a lot to have a great outfit," she said on the April 19 episode of Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, "and it doesn't take a lot to have great skincare."