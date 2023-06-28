Hailey Bieber Breaks the Biggest Fashion Rule After She Wears White to a Friend's Wedding

Watch : Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Stop With "Nasty Comments"

Hailey Bieber said "I do" to breaking this huge style rule.

While the Rhode founder is known for pushing the boundaries with her fearless fashion choices, she upped the ante by wearing white to her friend Stephanie Shepard's wedding. Traditionally, sporting the bridal color is considered a huge no-no, unless, of course, the dress code specifies that it's OK.

It's unclear if Stephanie—Kim Kardashian's former assistant—and her husband, record producer Larry Jackson approved Hailey's look ahead of their June 24 nuptials. But either way, the skincare mogul celebrated the couple's big day in a white long-sleeve dress by Fancì Club that featured a high-neck collar, sexy side-boob cutouts and a risqué backless design. She accessorized with dainty diamond drop earrings and a fuzzy blue purse.

As for her glam? Hailey stuck to her signature glazed donut skin but added a splash of color with her vivid blue eyeshadow and poppy pink cheeks. She finished off her look with tousled waves and a deep side part.