Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's band is growing once again.

Five months after the author gave birth to daughter Esti, she and the "All of Me" singer have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, a son named Wren Alexander Stephens.

In addition to Esti, the bundle of joy—born June 19—joins the couple's kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, in the Stephens squad.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy wrote on Instagram June 28 while announcing Wren's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous."

"My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing," she continued, before referencing her and John's late son, Jack. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."