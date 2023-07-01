It's an Even Bigger Day When These Celebrity Bridesmaids Are Walking Down the Aisle

Watch : "Bridesmaids" Turns 10!: E! News Rewind

Tis the season... to wear pastels and make out with a groomsman.

That's right, summer weddings are underway all around the Northern Hemisphere and our favorite action epic, Bridezilla, is once again playing at a venue near you.

True to form, bridesmaids have their work cut out for them as the big day approaches, from the several months' rent worth of travel, entertainment and wardrobe expenses to the 11th-hour calming of the nerves and smiling through all that standing.

But while it's a tall ask for anybody, we've hearteningly found over the years that, when it comes to who says yes to the questionable dress, there is no day job too fancy to preclude occasional bridesmaid duty for one's nearest and dearest.

Everyone from Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson (who knows the drill all too well) to Victoria Beckham and Sarah Jessica Parker have stood beside a bride on her big day, be it a celeb-studded affair or what would have been a low-key event if not for the mega-star in their midst.