It's an Even Bigger Day When These Celebrity Bridesmaids Are Walking Down the Aisle

From Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the best kind of mega-stars are the ones who will happily play a supporting role at their friend's wedding.

By Natalie Finn Jul 01, 2023 2:00 PMTags
Tis the season... to wear pastels and make out with a groomsman.

That's right, summer weddings are underway all around the Northern Hemisphere and our favorite action epic, Bridezilla, is once again playing at a venue near you.

True to form, bridesmaids have their work cut out for them as the big day approaches, from the several months' rent worth of travel, entertainment and wardrobe expenses to the 11th-hour calming of the nerves and smiling through all that standing. 

But while it's a tall ask for anybody, we've hearteningly found over the years that, when it comes to who says yes to the questionable dress, there is no day job too fancy to preclude occasional bridesmaid duty for one's nearest and dearest.

Everyone from Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson (who knows the drill all too well) to Victoria Beckham and Sarah Jessica Parker have stood beside a bride on her big day, be it a celeb-studded affair or what would have been a low-key event if not for the mega-star in their midst.

2023 Celebrity Weddings

The photos of such occasions don't always flow forth, it being someone else's wedding to plan as they please, after all—but lots of stars have been caught in the act of being a member of a bridal party.

Take a look at the many celebrity bridesmaids who've been spotted on the aisle:

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Tick, Tick...Boom! star was "so proud" to be Sarah Hyland's bridesmaid when the Modern Family actress wed Wells Adams in August 2022.

"You goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride," wrote Hudgens, who's engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker. "Words can't express how happy I am for you...Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life. What a man. What a wedding. What a life."

Instagram
Karlie Kloss

The supermodel fit a bridesmaid gig into her schedule during a 2021 trip to her hometown of St. Louis.

Splash News
Taylor Swift

The end result wasn't a fairy tale, but of course Swift was a bridesmaid when her longtime friend Abigail Anderson married Matt Lucier on Martha's Vineyard in September 2017. After their divorce was finalized, Anderson found a new lover in Charles Berard and married him in September 2022. 

Splash by Shutterstock
Paris Hilton

The Dennis Basso dress was more icy blue than hot, but Nicky Hilton's sister was a proud maid of honor in 2015 nonetheless.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Lady Gaga

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga reserved applause for the bride and remained a supporting act in muted lavender at her best friend's New Orleans wedding in March 2015.

Instagram
Olivia Culpo

Now engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, the model did some aisle recon when she served as maid of honor for friend Daria Valles in July 2022.

Instagram
Victoria Beckham

Beckham didn't just design the bride's posh dress when Eva Longoria married Jose Baston in 2016—she was also a bridesmaid.

 

Clasos.com/Splash News
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

The twins blended in with the neutral beachy palette on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007. 

Instagram
Bryce Dallas Howard

Director dad Ron Howard officiated when Bryce's sister Paige Howard wed singer Tim Abou-Nasr in Central Park in May 2022.

SplashNews.com
Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star was maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in July 2019.

MEGA
Kirsten Dunst

The veteran actress brought it to best friend Cindy McGee's 2017 nuptials at the Sant'Ignazio cathedral in Rome.

Instagram
Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens star celebrated designer Kara Smith's more muted nuptials in 2015.

Instagram
Rachael Ray

Before tying the knot with Stuart Claxton in October 2021, Food Network star Anne Burrell got all her bridesmaids together for some pre-partying.

Instagram
Miranda Cosgrove

The iCarly star saw childhood friend Nina Munden off to the altar in May 2022.

"I got to be her maid of honor and I've never been more nervous or emotional giving a speech in my entire life," Cosgrove wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't be happier for her."

Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey (here with mom Kennya Baldwin) served as maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland was among the bridesmaids.

CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, Calif., in August 2017, barely six weeks after giving birth to son Liam, her first child with husband William Tell.

Instagram
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel was by her brother Matty Kerr's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City star's assistant's bridal party would have made Vogue proud.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

A day after wrapping production on the adventure comedy Snatched with Goldie Hawn, Schumer (accompanied by then-boyfriend Ben Hanisch) jetted to be a bridesmaid at friend Tara Alana's vow swap with Rusty Fitton.

Instagram
Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of her show's costume designer Gelareh Khalioun.

GJC / CPR / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The Little Market co-founder was among the bridesmaids (as was Lo Bosworth) for friend Maura McManus' big day on Aug. 16.

Instagram
Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star sported mellow yellow while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend Chi's wedding in June 2015.

And there was no need to catch the bouquet, as then-fiancé (now husband) Joe Manganiello was Vergara's date for the evening.

William Parker/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne's sister was a model maid of honor when she married James Cook in 2014.

Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier
Ashley Greene

The Twilight star slipped into a bright-as-day Marchesa bridesmaids dress for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Gossip Society/Splash News
Jessica Simpson

Bride Jennifer MacFarlane wanted her bridesmaids pretty in pink. Simpson, a veteran of no fewer than six weddings, was up for the challenge.

Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Naomi Watts

Emma Cooper said okay to her bridal party wearing white lace when she tied the knot in Sydney, Australia, in 2010.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner

The Alias star and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac for this 2006 ceremony. 

Instagram
Lena Dunham

Just one of the Girls on her friend's wedding day.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/BACKGRID
Selena Gomez

Back in 2011, Selena sported this sweet blue creation for a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton's sister stole the spotlight at the 2011 royal wedding, coming and going.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

