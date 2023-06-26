Chloë Grace Moretz's Summer-Ready Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Next Salon Visit

If anything, The Peripheral star's new sense of style (and confidence) has been a work in progress. Last September, she opened up about how reading negative comments about her appearance impacted her mental health.

"I had to work through that," she told Hunger TV at the time. "For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body."

The actress explained that she was affected by online critics even if some didn't believe it was a big deal.

"Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f--k up, it's funny,'" she recalled. "And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram."

According to Chloë, she lost the joy of getting dressed up and going out because she was self-conscious. As she put it, "I think that body dysmorphia—which we all deal with in this world—is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It's a headf--k."