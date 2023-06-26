Chloë Grace Moretz's Summer-Ready Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Next Salon Visit

Chloë Grace Moretz just debuted a kick-ass makeover.
The Nimona actress kissed her long locks goodbye and opted for a more summer-ready 'do: A trendy bob haircut. On June 22, Chloë's hairstylist Gregory Russell showed off the star's dramatic hair transformation, cheekily writing on Instagram, "chop chop" with two scissor emojis.
The 26-year-old's mane was curled in effortless beach waves and styled in a deep side part, which perfectly complemented her French-girl look of an oversized black blazer and silver metallic choker necklace that featured a giant flower embellishment.
But in true Chloë fashion, she experimented her chin-grazing bob and proved just how versatile the hairstyle can be.
While attending the New York City screening of her newest animated film Nimona on June 24, the actress opted for an edgier look by slicking back the top layer of her strands and adding texture to the ends. She finished off her rocker-chic look with a bold red lip.
While this isn't the first time Chloë has sported a bob, it's been quite some time since she's taken the plunge and chopped her hair.
If anything, The Peripheral star's new sense of style (and confidence) has been a work in progress. Last September, she opened up about how reading negative comments about her appearance impacted her mental health.
"I had to work through that," she told Hunger TV at the time. "For a long time I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body."
The actress explained that she was affected by online critics even if some didn't believe it was a big deal.
"Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f--k up, it's funny,'" she recalled. "And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram."
According to Chloë, she lost the joy of getting dressed up and going out because she was self-conscious. As she put it, "I think that body dysmorphia—which we all deal with in this world—is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It's a headf--k."
But it's clear, she's not letting the haters faze her. From the looks of her latest transformation and killer style, she's in her element.