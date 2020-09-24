Chloë Grace Moretz Is So Fetch In Mean Girls Reenactment With Sarah Ramos

On Wednesdays, we still wear pink.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Sarah Ramos brought back a classic Mean Girls scene for a bit of 2004 nostalgia. In a four-minute Instagram TV video uploaded to Sarah's profile on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the two actresses reenacted the dramatic four-way phone call from the teen comedy originally performed by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

Chloë acted as the head of "The Plastics," Regina George, and future meteorologist Karen Smith, while the Parenthood star took on USA transplant Cady Heron and toaster strudel heir Gretchen Weiner.

"Mean Girls The 4 way phone call starring me & the fetchest @chloemoretz," read the caption. "My hair by @eddie_cook Direction & editing by yours truly."

And just in case followers of either stars haven't seen the film, the video ends with the original scene from the movie. The blast from the past moment may have been a nice break from The Equalizer star's busy schedule.