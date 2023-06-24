Amber Heard Makes Red Carpet Return One Year After Johnny Depp Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard is back in the spotlight and all smiles.

The Aquaman actress attended the world premiere of her latest project, the movie In the Fire, at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy June 23. It marked her first red carpet event since she her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's televised defamation trial came to an end a little more than a year ago.

Heard, 37, wore a black caped maxi dress with matching platform sandals and wore her long blonde hair down in curls as she smiled for pics on the carpet—technically teal—alone and with co-stars such as Luca Calvani, Eduardo Noriega and Yari Gugliucci their director, Conor Allyn, as well as actor William "Billy" Baldwin, who attended the festival to promote the animated comedy Billie's Magic World (which also features his brother Alec Baldwin).

Heard also appeared to be in great spirits while taking selfies with fans and signing autographs.