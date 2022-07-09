Amber Heard Wants Mistrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case, Alleges Wrong Juror Served on Jury

Watch : Amber Heard Still Loves Johnny Depp Despite Legal Battle

Amber Heard is not giving up in her case against Johnny Depp without another fight.

The actress has asked a judge to declare a mistrial in her ex-husband's defamation case against her, which was ruled in his favor in June after one of the most publicized and talked-about celebrity trials. In her request, Heard's attorneys allege that one of the jurors who served on the jury was not supposed to be there.

The July 8 filing, obtained by E! News, states that the jury panel list sent to lawyers before the trial included an individual listed as born in 1945, making them 77 years old, but that voter registration information also listed a 52-year-old with the same last name living at the older person's address.

"The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one," the documents state. "Thus, the 52-year-old...sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11."

