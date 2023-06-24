Why Kristin Cavallari Is Against Son Camden, 10, Becoming a YouTube Star

Watch : Why Kristin Cavallari Calls Relationship With Ex Jay Cutler "Toxic"

Kristin Cavallari won't be subscribing to the idea of her kids becoming famous at a young age.

Though the 36-year-old was only a teen when she first appeared on Laguna Beach, she's making sure her kids Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7 (with ex Jay Cutler) have plenty of time to enjoy their childhood before going on camera.

As she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "My oldest would love to be a YouTube star. That's not happening."

"He's a little too young for that right now," she said at the Chase Ink Business Premier event, noting that she would support him launching his own business down the line. "For the most part, they're still just young being kids."

And that means they have wide-ranging career aspirations. According to Kristin, her oldest also wants to play in the NFL just like his dad, who retired in 2017.