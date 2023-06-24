Why Kristin Cavallari Is Against Son Camden, 10, Becoming a YouTube Star

Kristin Cavallari won't be subscribing to the idea of her kids becoming famous at a young age.
Though the 36-year-old was only a teen when she first appeared on Laguna Beach, she's making sure her kids Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 7 (with ex Jay Cutler) have plenty of time to enjoy their childhood before going on camera.
As she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "My oldest would love to be a YouTube star. That's not happening."
"He's a little too young for that right now," she said at the Chase Ink Business Premier event, noting that she would support him launching his own business down the line. "For the most part, they're still just young being kids."
And that means they have wide-ranging career aspirations. According to Kristin, her oldest also wants to play in the NFL just like his dad, who retired in 2017.
"He's good," the Uncommon James founder shared of Camden's athletic abilities. "I wouldn't be surprised that is, in fact, in my future."
As for her other kids? "My middle, Jaxon, is really creative," Kristin gushed. "He's always doing something. He's always moving."
On the other hand, Saylor is "very good with animals," she noted, "so if she did do something with animals, it would not surprise me."
But as Kristin knows all too well, the future is still unwritten. Three years after her breakup from Jay, the Hills alum has dipped her toe into the dating pool, though she's admittedly not quite ready to take the full plunge.
"I'm mom, first and foremost," Kristin explained. "I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."
She added, "I'm really, really happy. And so if I'm gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I'm not putting up with bulls--t anymore. I'm past that phase."