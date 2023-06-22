Maluma Is Officially a Silver Fox With New Salt and Pepper Hairstyle

Maluma made heads turn with his new salt and pepper look at Givenchy's menswear spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 22.

Maluma's new look is giving Papi Juancho.

The "Hawái" singer has seemingly entered his silver fox era after he debuted a sexy salt and pepper hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Givenchy menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 22, Maluma looked suave as ever with his voluminous, textured waves. In the front, his flipped-up curls were dusted in silver while the rest of his strands featured his signature brunette roots.

Maluma's new 'do perfectly complemented his chic attire, as he donned a black oversized blazer with a coordinating tee underneath, denim parachute pants, reddish-brown boots and a massive silver dog chain necklace encrusted in diamonds.

Of course, the Colombian artist is no stranger to experimenting with his style. Just two days ago, he was dressed like a walking piece of art as he sported a vibrant multicolored suit with a sculptural silhouette at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 20.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

The "La Fórmula" singer previously told E! News how his statement-making fashion is just another way he expresses himself without having to utter a word.

"It's like my music," he said in a 2019 interview. "Sometimes I get in the studio and I want to show the world how I'm feeling. It's the same thing, the way I dress."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

He continued, "I feel like every time I go out, and people see me, I know that they feel what I'm thinking in that moment."

The 29-year-old's latest style moment is just one of the many swoon-worthy looks he's rocked over the years.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Keep reading to see why Maluma's fashion continues to be a hit.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Maluma in a Masterpiece

Maluma's bright multicolored suit that featured a sculptural silhouette looked like a modern piece of artwork.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Suited Up

For the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the artist showcased a fashion-forward preppy look.

Victor Chavez/WireImage
White Delight

2013 Latin Grammy Awards

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision
Cute in Coral

2014 Premios Juventud

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Fido Fashion

2015 Mega 96.3 Calibash

Victor Chavez/WireImage
Ammo in Camo

2016 Coca-Cola Event

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision
50's and Fancy

2017 Premios Juventud

Fotonoticias/WireImage
Sexy in Snake Print

2017 40 Principales Awards Nominated Dinner

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Navy Baby

2017 Latin Grammy Awards.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Camel Chic

2018 Latin American Music Awards

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock
Sergeant Pepper

2018 Premios Juventud Awards.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Smartly Swank

2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Classic Magic

2018 Latin Grammy Awards

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic
Dashing in Snow White

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Ives Saint Lauren at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Million Dollar Babe

Wearing Moschino by Jeremy Scott during a 2019 Met Gala After Party.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Holographic Hotness

Wearing DSquared2 at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Who's the BOSS

Wearing BOSS at New York Fashion Week 2019.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Dark and Dapper

Wearing Atelier Versace at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Blonde Ambition

Wearing Dzojchen at the 2020 American Music Awards.

