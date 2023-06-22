Maluma Is Officially a Silver Fox With New Salt and Pepper Hairstyle

Maluma's new look is giving Papi Juancho.
The "Hawái" singer has seemingly entered his silver fox era after he debuted a sexy salt and pepper hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Givenchy menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 22, Maluma looked suave as ever with his voluminous, textured waves. In the front, his flipped-up curls were dusted in silver while the rest of his strands featured his signature brunette roots.
Maluma's new 'do perfectly complemented his chic attire, as he donned a black oversized blazer with a coordinating tee underneath, denim parachute pants, reddish-brown boots and a massive silver dog chain necklace encrusted in diamonds.
Of course, the Colombian artist is no stranger to experimenting with his style. Just two days ago, he was dressed like a walking piece of art as he sported a vibrant multicolored suit with a sculptural silhouette at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 20.
The "La Fórmula" singer previously told E! News how his statement-making fashion is just another way he expresses himself without having to utter a word.
"It's like my music," he said in a 2019 interview. "Sometimes I get in the studio and I want to show the world how I'm feeling. It's the same thing, the way I dress."
He continued, "I feel like every time I go out, and people see me, I know that they feel what I'm thinking in that moment."
The 29-year-old's latest style moment is just one of the many swoon-worthy looks he's rocked over the years.
Keep reading to see why Maluma's fashion continues to be a hit.