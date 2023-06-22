Maluma Is Officially a Silver Fox With New Salt and Pepper Hairstyle

Watch : Maluma Dazzles in Exotic Versace Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

Maluma's new look is giving Papi Juancho.

The "Hawái" singer has seemingly entered his silver fox era after he debuted a sexy salt and pepper hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Givenchy menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 22, Maluma looked suave as ever with his voluminous, textured waves. In the front, his flipped-up curls were dusted in silver while the rest of his strands featured his signature brunette roots.

Maluma's new 'do perfectly complemented his chic attire, as he donned a black oversized blazer with a coordinating tee underneath, denim parachute pants, reddish-brown boots and a massive silver dog chain necklace encrusted in diamonds.

Of course, the Colombian artist is no stranger to experimenting with his style. Just two days ago, he was dressed like a walking piece of art as he sported a vibrant multicolored suit with a sculptural silhouette at the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show on June 20.