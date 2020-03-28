The Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy is back!

Maluma is turning heads and making temperatures rise with his dramatic new hairstyle, which looks similar to his signature 'do from his Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy album days.

On Saturday, the Latin superstar debuted a fresh buzz cut after rocking blonde hair for quite some time. While it's unclear what inspired the epic transformation, he did celebrate reaching 50 million followers on the 'Gram.

"50 MILLONES DE FAMILIARES EN INSTAGRAM. SALUD Y VIDA MI GENTE," he captioned his pic, where he also debuted his major buzz cut.

He later took to Instagram Stories to ask his followers what they thought of the new 'do.

"Les gusta el nuevo look," the 26-year-old Colombian singer shared, alongside a short video clip that showed him feeling himself.

Before asking his 50 million followers how they felt about his buzz cut, he shared behind-the-scenes videos of his blond locks getting trimmed with a shaver.