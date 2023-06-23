Kiss Dry, Chapped Lips Goodbye With This Hydrating Lip Mask That Serayah Swears By

We interviewed Serayah because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what time of year it is, lip care is important. No one wants dry, chapped lips. If you feel like you've tried every lip balm, treatment, and mask without finding your holy grail product, you're only one shopping trip away from finding the one. Serayah shared her must-have product for the My E!ssentials series, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.
Serayah said that this product is her "favorite mask," explaining, "I don't only use it when I'm sleeping. I use this all day, any month of the year, and a little bit goes a long way." The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is beloved with 22,300+ five-star Amazon reviews and 1.1 million Sephora Loves.
It truly is a celeb favorite. Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Ashley Haas have recommended this lip mask to E! shoppers too.
Serayah's pick is a true year-round essential. This one container will last such a long time, even if you use it multiple times a day.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Serayah uses the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in vanilla, but there are a few flavors to choose from. You can apply this at night before bed, as the name suggests, or reapply it throughout the day as needed. This product is such a great investment because one container will last a long time.
Serayah isn't the only one who adores this lip mask. Here are some of the many rave reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Reviews
A shopper said, "I struggle finding a product that can help with my very dry lips, this works like magic overnight."
Another gushed, "Works better than Aquaphor, Chapstick, EOS, or Blistex. This is the best. My lips have never looked better. It takes so little to fully cover and hydrate my lips at night (and yes, I only have to use it at night unlike the aquaphor), smells good but not overpowering, and no zits."
Someone declared, "I just want to say this little miracle hydrated & nourished my lips. I was under a lot of stress the weather was cold and I wasn't drinking enough water my lips were dry and cracking with one time use all the dead skin fell and my lips are now nice & soft this is now my #1 lip balm."
"I don't always write reviews but I had to for this. I've had on and off peeling lips for years and have tried all the chapsticks and balms without help. I debated going to the dermatologist for my lips they just always were damaged and never really healed for so long. I finally spent the $24 to try this only to wish I had sooner. I don't know what's in this magical little jar but after less than a week of using my lips are the softest they have ever been and not peeling!!!! Hallelujah! Just buy it," a shopper said.
A reviewer raved, "I am obsessed with this product! I have full lips and I was amazed after the first night I applied it and woke up the next morning with it still on my lips and how moisturized they were! I have tried so many different chapsticks and balms, and this is by far my favorite lip care product!"
