Kiss Dry, Chapped Lips Goodbye With This Hydrating Lip Mask That Serayah Swears By

Serayah isn't the only one who adores this lip mask. Here are some of the many rave reviews.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Reviews

A shopper said, "I struggle finding a product that can help with my very dry lips, this works like magic overnight."

Another gushed, "Works better than Aquaphor, Chapstick, EOS, or Blistex. This is the best. My lips have never looked better. It takes so little to fully cover and hydrate my lips at night (and yes, I only have to use it at night unlike the aquaphor), smells good but not overpowering, and no zits."

Someone declared, "I just want to say this little miracle hydrated & nourished my lips. I was under a lot of stress the weather was cold and I wasn't drinking enough water my lips were dry and cracking with one time use all the dead skin fell and my lips are now nice & soft this is now my #1 lip balm."

"I don't always write reviews but I had to for this. I've had on and off peeling lips for years and have tried all the chapsticks and balms without help. I debated going to the dermatologist for my lips they just always were damaged and never really healed for so long. I finally spent the $24 to try this only to wish I had sooner. I don't know what's in this magical little jar but after less than a week of using my lips are the softest they have ever been and not peeling!!!! Hallelujah! Just buy it," a shopper said.

A reviewer raved, "I am obsessed with this product! I have full lips and I was amazed after the first night I applied it and woke up the next morning with it still on my lips and how moisturized they were! I have tried so many different chapsticks and balms, and this is by far my favorite lip care product!"

Want to shop more star essentials? Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan shared her $13 secret to shiny hair.