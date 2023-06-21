You'll Unconditionally Love Katy Perry's Latest Hair Transformation

Watch : Katy Perry REACTS to Iam Tongi's American Idol Win

Katy Perry's latest makeover is a teenage dream.

The American Idol judge brought back one of her most iconic styles of the mid-aughts, revealing brand-new baby bangs in an Instagram video posted on June 20.

In the short clip, Katy's teeny-tiny bangs, which barely grazed the middle of her forehead, were swept to the side and complemented the rest of her loose, textured waves. She styled her look with a long-sleeve turtleneck that featured a watercolor pattern, a smoky eye and nude lips.

Moreover, the "Firework" singer showed off her throwback look for an equally nostalgic reason, as she celebrated her new collection of vinyl to commemorate the anniversaries of her One of the Boys album (which turns 15 this month), the Prism album (turning 10 in October) and her chart-topping tune, "Teenage Dream" (turning 13 this year).

And while the 38-year-old's announcement was exciting, fans and friends couldn't help but focus on her hair transformation.

Chelsea Handler replied, "Nice haircut!" while celebrity esthetician Shani Darden wrote, "Love the bangs so much!!!!"

One Instagram user summed it up best, writing, "She brought back the One Of The Boys era hair."