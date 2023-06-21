You'll Unconditionally Love Katy Perry's Latest Hair Transformation

Katy Perry's latest makeover is a teenage dream.
The American Idol judge brought back one of her most iconic styles of the mid-aughts, revealing brand-new baby bangs in an Instagram video posted on June 20.
In the short clip, Katy's teeny-tiny bangs, which barely grazed the middle of her forehead, were swept to the side and complemented the rest of her loose, textured waves. She styled her look with a long-sleeve turtleneck that featured a watercolor pattern, a smoky eye and nude lips.
Moreover, the "Firework" singer showed off her throwback look for an equally nostalgic reason, as she celebrated her new collection of vinyl to commemorate the anniversaries of her One of the Boys album (which turns 15 this month), the Prism album (turning 10 in October) and her chart-topping tune, "Teenage Dream" (turning 13 this year).
And while the 38-year-old's announcement was exciting, fans and friends couldn't help but focus on her hair transformation.
Chelsea Handler replied, "Nice haircut!" while celebrity esthetician Shani Darden wrote, "Love the bangs so much!!!!"
One Instagram user summed it up best, writing, "She brought back the One Of The Boys era hair."
This isn't the first time in recent weeks the musician has teased her hair change. Just a week ago, Katy flashed a quick glimpse of her bangs in an Instagram video promoting her newest shoe collection for her eponymous line.
And, last month, she rocked the look during American Idol's top 20 reveal episode, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun and keeping her bangs spikey and textured.
It's clear Katy has a soft spot for Bettie Page-inspired bangs, as she returned to her mid-aughts pin-up look in 2020. A year later, she stepped out for a glamorous date night with fiancé Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.
At the time, Katy sported short side-swept bangs that were reminiscent of her "I Kissed a Girl" days.
Of course, the mom of Daisy Dove Bloom, 2, has never been afraid to experiment with her style throughout the years. But her latest look proves she's never really over these baby bangs.
