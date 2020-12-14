Katy Perry Throws Back to 2008 With Jaw-Dropping New Hair Style

Watch : Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

Katy Perry is changing up her look towards the new year.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the "Roar" singer took to her Instagram to show off her long, black locks with classic bangs. In the photo—captioned, "MOTHER" with a black heart emoji as the "o"—Katy can be seen wearing black, leather above-the-elbow gloves and a pink, zebra print ruffled dress.

The darker look is very reminiscent of the singer's 2008 One of the Boys phase, the album which gave us the breakout single "I Kissed a Girl."

While the blast from the past is much appreciated, the new mom has a lot to be excited about in the present. Back in August, she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy has been open and transparent as she settles into motherhood. Although she considers being a mother a full-time job, and loves it, the star admitted during an online holistic wellness event that her sleep is taking a major toll.