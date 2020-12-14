Katy Perry Throws Back to 2008 With Jaw-Dropping New Hair Style

Katy Perry is changing up her look towards the new year.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the "Roar" singer took to her Instagram to show off her long, black locks with classic bangs. In the photo—captioned, "MOTHER" with a black heart emoji as the "o"—Katy can be seen wearing black, leather above-the-elbow gloves and a pink, zebra print ruffled dress.
The darker look is very reminiscent of the singer's 2008 One of the Boys phase, the album which gave us the breakout single "I Kissed a Girl."
While the blast from the past is much appreciated, the new mom has a lot to be excited about in the present. Back in August, she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom.
Katy has been open and transparent as she settles into motherhood. Although she considers being a mother a full-time job, and loves it, the star admitted during an online holistic wellness event that her sleep is taking a major toll.
During the David Lynch Foundation's "Meditate America" virtual event, Katy shared with Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness how transcendental meditation has changed how she rests throughout the day with her Daisy.
"My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep," the 36-year-old artist confessed. "No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back."
She also added, "There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes."
Three months after Daisy's arrival, the couple adopted a new fur baby named Buddy.
"Time for a #cutedog photo plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix," the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. "Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart - if you've never fostered or are considering, I'd highly recommend it - it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover."