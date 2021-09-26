Katy Perry Brings the Nostalgia With Hair Transformation During Glam Night Out With Orlando Bloom

OG Katy Perry is back!
The 36-year-old "Firework" singer debuted a new, long, black hairstyle with side-swept bangs, bringing to mind a look she sported for several years in the first few years of fame in the late '00s, as she stepped out for a glam night out with fiancé Orlando Bloom at an almost absurdly star-studded event.
Katy, who previously appeared to be growing out longtime platinum blonde locks, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined several fellow celebs at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25. The singer wore a black leather sleeveless over-the-knee dress with tangerine pocket accents and black stiletto sandals, while Orlando sported a black tux.
It is unclear if Katy dyed her hair black or sported a wig. She recently rocked her OG hairstyle, as well as several other looks, used in an ad for Behr's Music in Color generator, which allows Spotify users to search for a song and be assigned a specific color.
Katy has undergone many hair transformations. The pop star, a natural dirty blonde, sported dyed black hair when she rose to fame in 2008 with her single "I Kissed a Girl." She kept it that color until 2011, when she tinted it strawberry blond and also chopped it off and went pink for a bit before settling on a shoulder-length, honey blond style. In 2012, Katy debuted blue locks before reverting back to black, sometimes with some colorful accents.
In 2015, she experimented with purple and dark red hairstyles before dyeing her hair platinum blond in 2017 and also getting a pixie cut. She kept the color until her recent return to black.
At the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala, Katy was photographed sharing a hug with Lady Gaga. Also in attendance: Nicole Kidman, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jenna Dewan, Adriana Lima, Jurnee Smollett, Abigail Breslin, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, Eva Longoria, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Molly Shannon, Tessa Thompson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsey Vonn, Sarah Paulson, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, Natasha Lyonne, Meg Ryan, Laura Dern, Issa Rae, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Regina King, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Laverne Cox and Cher.
