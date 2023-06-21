Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After Breakup

Watch : Armie Hammer Speaks Out, Says Name Is "Cleared"

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape allegations.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' divorce proceedings are coming to an end.

The Social Network star and the BIRD Bakery founder reached an uncontested settlement in their legal separation, according to court documents obtained by E! News June 6.

In a declaration signed by Hammer, the 36-year-old confirmed that he and Chambers, 40, have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

Details on their settlement were not given, though the doc did note that the former couple's custody agreement over daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6, "has not changed since it was last filed with the court."

The divorce will be signed off and finalized by a judge in the near future. E! News has reached out to their lawyers for comment but hasn't heard back.

News of the settlement comes nearly three years after Hammer and Chambers announced their breakup. In July 2020, the pair—who had been married for 10 years at the time—shared in a joint statement, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."