Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After Breakup

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape allegations.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' divorce proceedings are coming to an end.
The Social Network star and the BIRD Bakery founder reached an uncontested settlement in their legal separation, according to court documents obtained by E! News June 6.
In a declaration signed by Hammer, the 36-year-old confirmed that he and Chambers, 40, have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."
Details on their settlement were not given, though the doc did note that the former couple's custody agreement over daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6, "has not changed since it was last filed with the court."
The divorce will be signed off and finalized by a judge in the near future. E! News has reached out to their lawyers for comment but hasn't heard back.
News of the settlement comes nearly three years after Hammer and Chambers announced their breakup. In July 2020, the pair—who had been married for 10 years at the time—shared in a joint statement, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."
They added, "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
In the months following the split, Hammer faced accusations of sexual misconduct, including an allegation that he had raped a woman in 2017. The actor adamantly denied the claims, with his attorney telling E! News in a March 2021 statement that Hammer maintains any sexual activity he engaged in had been "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
The allegations were explored in the 2022 docuseries House of Hammer.
"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," Chambers told E! News in September, shortly after the docuseries aired. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists."
She added, "The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."
Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office opted not to charge Hammer with sexual assault or any crime following an investigation into the alleged rape. Citing "insufficient evidence," Tiffiny Blacknell, the Director of the Bureau of Communications for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, told E! News in May 31 statement, "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
Hammer responded to the DA's decision with a statement of his own, saying that he was "grateful" the investigation had come to an end. He wrote on Instagram, "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."