Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence On "Heartbreaking" House of Hammer Docuseries

Elizabeth Chambers is breaking her silence on House of Hammer.
In early September, the Discovery+ docuseries centered around Armie Hammer and his family explored allegations of disturbing behavior, including accusations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse. (Hammer has denied all allegations against him, with his attorney Andrew Brettler telling E! News in 2021 that Hammer maintains any sexual activity he had engaged in was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.")
Now, in her E! News digital cover, Chambers—who separated from Hammer in 2020 and shares kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, with the actor—revealed her thoughts on the bombshell episodes. (Read her full cover story here.)
"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," the culinary entrepreneur and TV host exclusively told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."
Chambers added she was "surprised" by some of the revelations unearthed in the docuseries, though noted "that's to be expected."
Not that it's been easy learning more over the last two years. "There were definitely some surprises," she said, "and it didn't feel great, especially when you feel like you have done that work, but the moral of the story is that work is never done."
As for whether Ford and Harper will watch? "It's not appropriate for them at this time," explained the BIRD Bakery founder. "That was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them."
Chambers was married to Hammer for 10 years when the two announced their split in July 2020. At the time, the pair said in a joint statement that they "decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," noting their children "will remain our priority."
Which absolutely remains true. "Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place," Chambers told E!. "We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."