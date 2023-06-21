Rumer Willis Shares Photo of Bruce Willis Holding First Grandchild

Bruce Willis spent Father's Day 2023 with his first grandchild. His daughter Rumer Willis shared a sweet photo of the actor holding her baby girl Louetta, who she shares with Derek Richard Thomas.

Watch: Bruce Willis Holds Granddaughter Louetta in Sweet Photo

Bruce Willis already has a sixth sense when it comes to being a grandparent. 

His daughter Rumer Willis celebrated Father's Day 2023 by sharing a look at the actor bonding with his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April. 

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

Rumer, 34, also posed for a photo with both Louetta and Bruce, 68, which captured three generations of the Willis family.

"Papa I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou," she continued in her tribute. "Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game."

Rumer—whose mom is Demi Moore—also honored Derek on his first Father's Day as well. 

Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2023

"Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from," she told the singer/songwriter. "Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I'm so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that's ok for her to be too."

The actress added, "Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you."

Instagram

Those weren't the only loving words exchanged amongst the family on the holiday. Bruce's wife Emma Heming also made sure he felt the love this year. 

"Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones," wrote Emma, who shares Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the Die Hard star. "Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."

She said that Bruce—who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year—will "forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

Instagram

Keep reading to see more Hollywood girl dads who certainly felt the love this Father's Day.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star and wife Blake Lively share three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple welcomed baby no. 4 in 2023, though the baby's sex has not yet been revealed.

And when it comes to fatherhood, Reynolds is strapped in for the adventure.

"I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood in 2020. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers—I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Matt Damon

The Martian actor is dad to four daughters with wife Luciana BarrosoAlexia, 24, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship; Isabella, 16; Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

Mike Marsland/ Mike Marsland/WireImage
Bruce Willis

"In general, I think women should be in charge of everything," Bruce told People in 2020. "They should be running the country. Halle Berry should be president. Women are just much smarter than men. Even if I had five boys, I'd still feel the same way."

Of course, his quintet is all female, the Die Hard star sharing Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex Demi Moore and Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with wife Emma Heming.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

The Barbie star shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with Eva Mendes.

"It's heaven," Gosling told Good Morning America in 2015. "It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dad to daughters Jasmine, 7 and Tiana, 5, wife Lauren Hashian, the Moana star also shares 21-year-old Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

For Johnson, being a girl dad has meant unlocking a softer side to him.

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he told People in 2021. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx

The Django Unchained actor shares daughter Corinne, 29, with ex Connie Kline. He's also dad to daughter Anelise, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.

"They can come tell me anything and we can talk about anything," he told The Ellen Show in 2021. "I know that sounds simplistic but that's everything in the world."

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Arena Club
Derek Jeter

Though the New York Yankees legend recently welcomed his newborn son Kaius with wife Hannah Jeter, he is also father to daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 15 months.

"The great thing with having kids is regardless of how your day went, most days they're happy to see when you come home. And that's a great feeling," he told E! News in March. "Regardless of how good or bad your day was, your kids at this age are happy to see you. It doesn't get any better than that." 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Ludacris

The rapper is dad to daughters Chance, 22 months, and Cadence, 8, with wife Eudoxie Bridges. He shares Cai, 9, with ex Tamika Fuller and Karma, 21, with ex Christine White.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Tim McGraw

The country music legend shares daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, with wife Faith Hill.

