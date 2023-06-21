Rumer Willis Shares Photo of Bruce Willis Holding First Grandchild

Bruce Willis already has a sixth sense when it comes to being a grandparent.
His daughter Rumer Willis celebrated Father's Day 2023 by sharing a look at the actor bonding with his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April.
"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."
Rumer, 34, also posed for a photo with both Louetta and Bruce, 68, which captured three generations of the Willis family.
"Papa I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou," she continued in her tribute. "Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game."
Rumer—whose mom is Demi Moore—also honored Derek on his first Father's Day as well.
"Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from," she told the singer/songwriter. "Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I'm so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that's ok for her to be too."
The actress added, "Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you."
Those weren't the only loving words exchanged amongst the family on the holiday. Bruce's wife Emma Heming also made sure he felt the love this year.
"Father's Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones," wrote Emma, who shares Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the Die Hard star. "Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he's teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."
She said that Bruce—who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year—will "forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."
Keep reading to see more Hollywood girl dads who certainly felt the love this Father's Day.