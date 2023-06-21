Rumer Willis Shares Photo of Bruce Willis Holding First Grandchild

Watch : Bruce Willis Holds Granddaughter Louetta in Sweet Photo

Bruce Willis already has a sixth sense when it comes to being a grandparent.

His daughter Rumer Willis celebrated Father's Day 2023 by sharing a look at the actor bonding with his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

Rumer, 34, also posed for a photo with both Louetta and Bruce, 68, which captured three generations of the Willis family.

"Papa I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou," she continued in her tribute. "Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game."

Rumer—whose mom is Demi Moore—also honored Derek on his first Father's Day as well.