Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Wanting a Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has long wanted to keep up with another baby.
The Poosh founder—who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—announced June 16 that she's expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.
But the 44-year-old was dreaming of expanding her family even before she dated Travis, asking a fan in 2020 to "put the blessing out there" as she prayed for another little one.
And once she and Travis, 47, went from friendly neighbors to lovers, it became clear he was the perfect person to enjoy all the small things—and big things—with. The Blink-182 drummer was already dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.
Sure enough, soon after Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021, the couple had baby on the brain, a source told E! News at the time. They started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, but it ultimately "took a toll" on her both mentally and physically, so they pressed pause on their journey in early 2022.
"It was a lot," she said in an interview last year. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."
But they didn't give up on the hope of growing their blended family—and in between their Las Vegas wedding in April 2022 and their official nuptials in Italy in May, Kourtney reflected on just how many little rockers she'd love to have with Travis one day.
"I would love two, in a dream world," she told Access Hollywood. "And we each have three—so six, seven, eight."
However, IVF just didn't seem like it was for them. The Lemme founder had previously frozen seven of her eggs, but they "didn't survive the thaw" and none made it to the embryo stage, she said on a May 2023 episode of The Kardashians.
And while the couple was "officially done" with the IVF process, they decided to track her ovulation and try on their own.
"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," Kourtney shared. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
Just one month after that confessional aired, the spouses were ready to announce their pregnancy news to the world. Kourtney revealed she was expecting in the best way: by holding up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 concert to recreate an iconic scene from one of their music videos.
Scroll on to keep up with everything that led up to that moment—and everything Kourtney has said about her desire to have another child with Travis.