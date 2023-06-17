Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Wanting a Baby With Travis Barker

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal at Blink-182 Concert!

Kourtney Kardashian has long wanted to keep up with another baby.

The Poosh founder—who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—announced June 16 that she's expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.

But the 44-year-old was dreaming of expanding her family even before she dated Travis, asking a fan in 2020 to "put the blessing out there" as she prayed for another little one.

And once she and Travis, 47, went from friendly neighbors to lovers, it became clear he was the perfect person to enjoy all the small things—and big things—with. The Blink-182 drummer was already dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Sure enough, soon after Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021, the couple had baby on the brain, a source told E! News at the time. They started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, but it ultimately "took a toll" on her both mentally and physically, so they pressed pause on their journey in early 2022.