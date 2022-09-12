Kourtney Kardashian Shares Why It was "Easy" to Blend Families With Travis Barker

Uniting their children came naturally to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the Poosh founder revealed in an appearance on Today. See why below.

Blending families is no easy feat, but for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the process was rather seamless.  

The Poosh founder revealed as much on Today Sept. 12, but not without acknowledging that she and the Blink-182 drummer, who she wed in Italy in May, had a few advantages working in their favor—namely, the fact that both of their families were already well-acquainted. 

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," Kourtney said of Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, daughter Alabama Barker, 16—who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions."

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7 with ex Scott Disick, also reflected on her own childhood, noting that she grew up in a similar situation. "I came from a blended family," she said. "We have experience." 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lakeside Family Vacation

And while lots of parents beginning the blending process might not have said experience or established relationships to fall back on, they can benefit from Kourtney's main piece of advice: work together and keep the communication open.

See just how successful the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Travis have been in uniting their families by scrolling through the below gallery. 

VERONESI / BACKGRID
La Dolve Vita

Kourtney and Travis' families kick off their Italian wedding celebrations in Portofino in May 2022.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Dapper Dudes

Landon Barker trails Reign Disick as they lead the way during Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Bridal Party

Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick match in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana outfits as they walk down the isle during Kravis' nuptials.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Fashionable Fam

The bride and groom stroll around Portofino with Reign in tow.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

