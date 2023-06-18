Daniel Radcliffe, Jonah Hill and More Famous Dads Celebrating Their First Father's Day in 2023

Raise a Father's Day glass to all the new celebrity dads having the most special third-Sunday-in-June of their lives to date in 2023.

Hollywood's latest dads, be they brand new or already nearing their firstborn's big 0-1, all have their own approach to fathering in the public eye.

How they go about it can depend on a number of factors, including their location, relationship status, pre-existing Instagram presence and overall comfort level with parenting input from strangers. Or, it might simply just depend on what Mom wants. 

But whether their Instagrams have turned into baby albums or they're not even on social media, the stars celebrating their first Father's Day on Sunday, June 18, have one major thing in common: Over the past year, they booked the role of a lifetime.

"In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space," new dad Adrian Grenier wrote soulfully about his new entourage member in May. "We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Sounds about right.

So, here's a toast to all the hearts that have opened in a way no one can know until they know.

And while we're cosmically saluting all the new dads in the world, including anyone who's taken on a fatherly role in time to make a holiday of it this year, scroll on to see the stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day in 2023: 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Colin Kaepernick

The athlete-activist and Nessa Diab confirmed Aug. 28 that they had become parents a few weeks prior.

The longtime couple have kept family details super-private, with Nessa even writing in the birth announcement that she "thought long and hard" before delivering the news at all.

Ultimately, she decided it was too momentous not to share. As for her partner, she wrote, "Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Instagram
Big Sean

Little Noah was born Nov. 8 to Big Sean (real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson) and girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in announcing his child's birth. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son."

Aiko is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 14, from a previous relationship.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Alexander Skarsgård

The Succession actor acknowledged he had an heir at home when he accepted a plush toy from a fan at the March 30 premiere of the HBO drama's fourth season in New York. 

Skarsgård and the baby's mom, Annihilation actress Tuva Novotny, have otherwise kept the details private, but were spotted out to dinner with an infant in November.

And we've only just begun if the Swedish-born actor was for real when he told Chelsea Handler in 2017 that he wanted to beat his dad, Stellan Skarsgård, a father of eight. "I better get crackin'," he quipped.

In any case, the True Blood star likes being part of a big family. "I grew up in a mad house," he said, "but it was fun. It was just like lots of people and dogs running around, and it was a very kind of bohemian household."

Instagram
Shemar Moore

The S.W.A.T. star and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed baby girl Frankie Moore on Jan. 24 and Dad is obsessed.

"My life belongs to you Frankie," the 53-year-old captioned one of many adorable pics he's shared of him and his daughter.

Instagram
Val Chmerkovskiy

The Dancing With the Stars pro and his wife of four years Jenna Johnson welcomed son Rome on Jan. 10.

"Life is awesome," Val told E! News in April. Becoming a dad "definitely elevated my joy for life, my joy for my family, and every day I learn something new being a father."

Instagram
Joe LoCicero

The MMA fighter and wife since 2019 Gina Rodriguez may have met on the set of Jane the Virgin, but... their son Charlie arrived through traditional channels in March.

Charlie made his first appearance in the ring when the ref paraded him around, Lion King-style, as the 3-month-old's proud dad filmed the moment for posterity.

Instagram
Tom Pelphrey

The Ozark actor and Kaley Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda on March 30.

"You obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be," Pelphrey told E! News of becoming a dad a few weeks later. "Nothing compares to the actual feeling. It's so wild."

And any work via Zoom was welcome. "All I want to do is sit at home with Kaley and the baby and never leave the house," he said. "It's a miracle. We're so happy." 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe

In 2013, the Harry Potter star expressed his wish to be a "youngish parent" and "get started on it" before he was 30. 

"I've grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me," he explained to Time Out: London. "And I saw the wonderful change in them. I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up till now I only really get from work."

Well, you can't just pull these sorts of things out of a hat, but they have a way of sorting themselves out.

Still vibrant at 33, Radcliffe is now a dad to his first child with Erin Darke, his rep confirming April 25 that the baby had been born.

@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID
Jonah Hill

The two-time Oscar nominee and girlfriend Oliva Millar confirmed June 2 that they'd welcomed a baby—whose name and sex they're keeping to themselves for now.

But it's a given fact that the baby's grandma is over the moon.

"I want to be the little old lady who lived in the shoe who had so many grandchildren she didn't know what to do," Jonah's mom Sharon Feldstein, at the time already a grandmother of two, told Us Weekly in 2020. "And my kids love babies, so fingers crossed."

Instagram
Adrian Grenier

The Entourage star now has the cutest wingman, welcoming son Seiko Aurelius Grenier with his wife of a year, Jordan Roemmele Grenier.

"We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child," Grenier wrote on Instagram June 8 in announcing their boy had been born a few weeks prior. "We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

