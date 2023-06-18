Daniel Radcliffe, Jonah Hill and More Famous Dads Celebrating Their First Father's Day in 2023

Watch : Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy, First Child Together

Hollywood's latest dads, be they brand new or already nearing their firstborn's big 0-1, all have their own approach to fathering in the public eye.

How they go about it can depend on a number of factors, including their location, relationship status, pre-existing Instagram presence and overall comfort level with parenting input from strangers. Or, it might simply just depend on what Mom wants.

But whether their Instagrams have turned into baby albums or they're not even on social media, the stars celebrating their first Father's Day on Sunday, June 18, have one major thing in common: Over the past year, they booked the role of a lifetime.

"In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space," new dad Adrian Grenier wrote soulfully about his new entourage member in May. "We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Sounds about right.