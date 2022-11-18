Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 8. See a photo of the little one who Big Sean declared is "happy, healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more."

Watch: Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Big Sean Tattoo

A new member has been added to Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's clique.

Jhené and Big Sean have expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8. Both Jhené and Big Sean shared details on Noah's birth, as well as photos from the experience.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," Big Sean wrote in a Nov. 18 post. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

The "Sativa" singer shared a similar message to her own page while also noting Noah is "my baby Yoda, my Sani."

Noah's arrival comes a little over four months after E! News confirmed that the pair were expecting back in July. Jhené is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a prior relationship.

Following the news of their expanding family, Jhené and the "Guap" rapper announced the baby's sex in a big way: During a joint performance together in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. As seen in videos shared to social media, the pair invited the crowd to "make some noise for our baby boy."

The duo first sparked romance rumors back in 2016. And although they confirmed a breakup in March 2019, Jhené posted a message for him on Instagram in April 2019, when she declared, "I love you beyond measure." Since then, the pair have shared touching glimpses into their relationship throughout the years.

More recently, Big Sean gave fans a look at a trip they took to Detroit, Mich., where the 34-year-old was thinking about his future son.

"I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he captioned the Instagram photo in August. "Can't wait for our lil one to get here [and] see this."

