Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

A new member has been added to Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's clique.

Jhené and Big Sean have expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8. Both Jhené and Big Sean shared details on Noah's birth, as well as photos from the experience.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," Big Sean wrote in a Nov. 18 post. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

The "Sativa" singer shared a similar message to her own page while also noting Noah is "my baby Yoda, my Sani."

Noah's arrival comes a little over four months after E! News confirmed that the pair were expecting back in July. Jhené is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a prior relationship.