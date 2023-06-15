Every Time We Applauded North West's Sass

Watch : Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

Ready to feel old? North West is 10 years old. Bible!

That's right, the eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children—big sister to Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4—is entered her double-digit era on June 15, capping off a decade of memorable fashion moments and headline-making TikTok videos.

Because while North, who is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, she's already a burgeoning social media star, thanks to the cute clips she posts on the TikTok account she shares with her mom—who often finds herself the subject of North's pranks. Who can forget the time Nori dressed up as Kim and reenacted some of her famous moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Social media has also offered North a platform to show off her makeup skills, which are so impressive that the cops were once almost called due to her all-too-real looking special effects.