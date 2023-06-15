Every Time We Applauded North West's Sass

In honor of North West's 10th birthday, we're reliving Kim Kardashian's daughters most memorable moments on social media.

Watch: Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

Ready to feel old? North West is 10 years old. Bible!

That's right, the eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's childrenbig sister to Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4—is entered her double-digit era on June 15, capping off a decade of memorable fashion moments and headline-making TikTok videos. 

Because while North, who is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, she's already a burgeoning social media star, thanks to the cute clips she posts on the TikTok account she shares with her mom—who often finds herself the subject of North's pranks. Who can forget the time Nori dressed up as Kim and reenacted some of her famous moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Social media has also offered North a platform to show off her makeup skills, which are so impressive that the cops were once almost called due to her all-too-real looking special effects. 

So, prepare to laugh as we celebrate North's birthday by looking back on her best clapbacks, funniest pranks and all the times she trolled Kim on social media. 

Tiktok
Wanna Bet?

North West never forgets her bets. 

Kim Kardashian shocked TikTok last January when she unveiled a surprising transformation that included a heavy face of makeup and dark eyebrows. Kim finished the beauty routine by putting on a nude lip and fake lashes, posing for the camera while chewing gum and lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B."

While The Kardashians star's fans were initially confused, Kim later revealed that her 10-year-old daughter was responsible for the eyebrow-raising look, tweeting, "The bribes and bet losing I have going on with North is unreal!" 

Instagram
Read the Sign

North had a message to send to the paparazzi when she accompanied Kim to Paris Fashion Week last summer, famously holding up a piece of paper that said "Stop."

After their trip, Kim took to Twitter to reveal the backstory behind North's note. 

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video!" Kim wrote in a July 7 tweet. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up."

According to Kim, North simply "wanted them to just focus on the show" and not her.

TikTok
Imitation Is the Sincerest Form of Flattery

North trolled her mother in epic fashion—pun fully intended—when she recreated her Balenciaga packing tape look from Paris Fashion Week 2022.

In a TikTok that July, North wrapped a few strands of the tape Kim used around her black t-shirt, completing her look by donning a platinum blonde wig. Not only did she dress like Kim, North also poked fun at her mom even further by lip-syncing alongside an audio that featured a few of Kim's iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians quotes alongside Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage."

Of course, North recreated the infamous moment where Kim lost her diamond earring in Bora Bora, as well as when she hit Khloé Kardashian with a purse all while telling her not to be rude.

Instagram
Eyebrow-Raising Behavior

In a Dec. 18 TikTok video posted to their join account, North pranked Kim by pretending to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows off as she slept in bed.

"So funny, the fake eyebrows filter," the caption over the video read, with North was using a camera filter to make Kim's eyebrows appear thinner onscreen. 

So, how did Kim react after being woken up by North? After opening her eyes and seeing what's on screen, the reality star quipped, "North, this is not funny."

Instagram
Extreme Special Effects

Anyone who follows Kim and North's TiKTok account knows North is as gifted as her mom when it comes to makeup. In fact, her skills might be a little too good as Kim revealed one of her pranks involving special effects makeup almost got the cops involved.

"I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup—where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," Kim explained to Allure in July 2022. "She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene."

Because she was tired, Kim left the mess to clean up the next morning. "I had to rush out the door and go to school," Kim continued. "The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene."

"It was bad," Kim said. "I have photos and it's crazy."

Instagram
A New Way to Roast Your Vegetables

North clearly doesn't beet around the bush.

When Kim took to her Instagram Story to show off freshly picked crops from her home garden last April, not everyone was impressed by her bounty of "cute" carrots, kale, leeks and beets. "They look disgusting," North quipped off-camera while Kim was filming her healthy haul. 

In the caption, Kim also poked fun of daughter's unprompted honesty, writing, "Thanks North."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Talk That Talk

Forget a baby voice, Kim clearly has social media speech.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked a September 2011 video, noting that Kim changes up the way she sounds for her clips.

A surprised Kim responded, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different." Kim then inquired if she speaks differently when she films videos about makeup contouring, which prompted North to imitate her mom's glam tutorial voice.

Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Sour Indeed

It's brutal out there for a mom of an Olivia Rodrigo fan.

When the "driver's license" singer sent Kim a PR package filled with merch in May 2021, the KKW Beauty founder shared the gift on her Instagram Story. "You guys know I love 'drivers license,'" Kim told the camera.

However, an off-camera North was standing by to call her out, claiming, "You never listen to it." A shocked Kim laughed before telling her, "Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North." Kim captioned the video with "NORTH!!!!!" along with three laughing-crying emojis. 

