How Everything Turned Around for Christina Hall

Christina Hall wouldn't say she has commitment issues. But with the right offer, she can be convinced to move on. Literally.

Because while she, realtor husband Josh Hall and her three kids are quite settled in their current home, a natural light-filled Newport Beach, Calif., spread, "we're in the real estate industry," the designer reasoned in an exclusive interview with E! News. "We make money when we sell houses."

And each time she transforms a luxury home into an even better version of itself, "then all of a sudden it's like, we get an off-market buyer and it's very hard to pass up that profit," she explained. "So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, 'Hey guys, I know we don't want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'"

Thankfully her children—daughter Taylor, 12, son Brayden, 7 (with former costar Tarek El Moussa) and son Hudson, 3 (with ex Ant Anstead)—are very much chips off of her sleek marble block.