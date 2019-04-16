HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 9:17 AM
HGTV
Christina Anstead is striking out on her own. E! News can confirm the new life and design business series, Christina on the Coast, will premiere Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
"You may know me from flipping houses," Anstead said in a statement. "But there's a lot more sides to me than that. I'm a mom with a new business venture, a new man and a new point of view. I'm helping people create beautiful new spaces to spend time with their families. There is something wonderful about reinventing someone's world."
Viewers first met Anstead on Flip or Flop where she starred opposite ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. In her new series, cameras will follow Anstead at home where she has a new husband and blended family with a baby on the way, and at work, as a real estate expert and designer. Each episode starts with Anstead driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in a top-down convertible, celebrating a new life that started with her engagement and wedding to Ant Anstead. The show will also feature the couple's search to find a perfect home for their growing family.
In the series premiere, Anstead takes on one of the most personal projects of her career: a home renovation for her childhood friend Cassie Zebisch. She'll modernize the kitchen and living areas and install a special surprise for her pal. The season also includes a special episode where Anstead and her husband give their pool a full makeover and transform their backyard into an outdoor paradise.
Want more? A digital companion series, Christina on The Coast: Unfiltered, will give fans an inside look into the making of the series. The digital series will be available on the HGTV app, website, on demand across platforms and on the network's YouTube channel. In the series, Anstead will share behind-the-scenes footage, recall favorite scenes and designs from the series, and share details about her new life exciting new life.
Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
