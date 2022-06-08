Christina Haack Shares Glimpse Inside New Home With Husband Josh Hall

Christina Haack gave an inside peek of her new house with husband Josh Hall. Take a virtual look inside the family’s newly purchased property.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are officially home.

On June 7, Christina took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse inside her new pad that she shares with her husband and kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, Brayden El Moussa, 6, and Hudson Anstead, 2.

"Celebrating and settling in," she captioned the video, which offered a tour of the Newport Beach abode. "Absolutely obsessed with our new home."

"Finally all boxes are checked," she continued. "We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest."

Now that their dream place has come to fruition, the only thing left to do is "make it our own," she noted. And it seems they are already doing just that.

In the video, fans see Hudson, Taylor and Brayden testing out the playground. Later, Christina and Josh are seen popping a bottle of champagne poolside in the backyard.

Inside Emma Stone's $4.2 Million Malibu Home

Scroll on to take a peek inside the family's stunning new stay.

Instagram
Time to Celebrate
Instagram
Outdoor Oasis
Instagram
The Perfect View
Instagram
Stellar Swimming Pool


Instagram
Elements of Nature


Instagram
Hudson's House


Instagram
Welcome Home


Instagram
The Grand Tour


Instagram
A *Chef's Kiss* Kitchen


