Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer's New Film Will Have You Flying High

Kristen Stewart joked that the comedy movie script she's co-writing with fiancée Dylan Meyer is "really f--king stupid."

Hold on tight, spider monkeys: Kristen Stewart is ready to take you to new heights.

The Spencer star recently shared that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer are putting their heads together to write an original movie script. As for the details? It's going to be a trip. Literally. 

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Kristen told Interview magazine in an article published June 13. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f--king stupid."

Noting her best friend is also producing it, she reflected on the benefit of collaborating with loved ones. "I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long," Kristen recalled. "It was definitely valuable, but also, f--k that."

Even though Kristen didn't share anything further about the project, fans can rest assured this won't be the only time the Twilight alum will flex her writing muscles. After all, the 33-year-old—who got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating—co-wrote the script for upcoming film The Chronology of Water, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name, which will also mark Kristen's film directorial debut.

She's also creating a TV series with Dylan, a screenwriter whose worked on movie Moxie and Netflix's XOXO, according to The New Yorker.

And that's not all Kristen has up her sleeve. Last June, the actress shared on Instagram that she and hairstylist CJ Romero were teaming up with Scout Productions to bring you "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever."

However, being able to embrace and grow confidence in her ideas has been a long time coming for Kristen.

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

"I used to have a hard time creating a character and then believing it enough to play it, because as a kiddo I was always just called to arms," Kristin, whose earliest acting credit traces back to 1999, told Interview. "The character would always be so fully outside of me, and created by someone else, that I was so scared of f--king it up or not doing the best. It's about being a good student, that's how kid actors are."

Now, she's found a different approach to projects.

"I was always like, 'If I made it up, it's bulls--t,'" Kristen added. "I had all these stupid rules for myself that I guess I needed then. As I've gotten older, I'm very down to be reckless as an actor."

And while fans wait for Kristen's new projects to be released, keep scrolling to relive a love story straight out of the movies: her romance with Dylan.

Instagram
Years in the Making

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern the following November that they had met six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" 

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"The first time I told her that I loved her," Stewart recalled to Howard Stern, "it was like really late and we were in some sh--ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

BACKGRID
A Birthday Tribute

In April 2021, Meyer commemorated her other half's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo of the actress and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Amore in Italy

The couple held hands as they arrived in Venice for the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, where Stewart's movie, Spencer, was set to premiere. 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Popping the Question

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern in November 2021. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Howard Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Pre-Oscars Date

The two attend a party a day before the 2022 Oscars.

