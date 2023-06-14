Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer's New Film Will Have You Flying High

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Hold on tight, spider monkeys: Kristen Stewart is ready to take you to new heights.

The Spencer star recently shared that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer are putting their heads together to write an original movie script. As for the details? It's going to be a trip. Literally.

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Kristen told Interview magazine in an article published June 13. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f--king stupid."

Noting her best friend is also producing it, she reflected on the benefit of collaborating with loved ones. "I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long," Kristen recalled. "It was definitely valuable, but also, f--k that."

Even though Kristen didn't share anything further about the project, fans can rest assured this won't be the only time the Twilight alum will flex her writing muscles. After all, the 33-year-old—who got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating—co-wrote the script for upcoming film The Chronology of Water, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name, which will also mark Kristen's film directorial debut.