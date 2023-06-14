Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer's New Film Will Have You Flying High

Hold on tight, spider monkeys: Kristen Stewart is ready to take you to new heights.
The Spencer star recently shared that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer are putting their heads together to write an original movie script. As for the details? It's going to be a trip. Literally.
"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Kristen told Interview magazine in an article published June 13. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f--king stupid."
Noting her best friend is also producing it, she reflected on the benefit of collaborating with loved ones. "I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long," Kristen recalled. "It was definitely valuable, but also, f--k that."
Even though Kristen didn't share anything further about the project, fans can rest assured this won't be the only time the Twilight alum will flex her writing muscles. After all, the 33-year-old—who got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating—co-wrote the script for upcoming film The Chronology of Water, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name, which will also mark Kristen's film directorial debut.
She's also creating a TV series with Dylan, a screenwriter whose worked on movie Moxie and Netflix's XOXO, according to The New Yorker.
And that's not all Kristen has up her sleeve. Last June, the actress shared on Instagram that she and hairstylist CJ Romero were teaming up with Scout Productions to bring you "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever."
However, being able to embrace and grow confidence in her ideas has been a long time coming for Kristen.
"I used to have a hard time creating a character and then believing it enough to play it, because as a kiddo I was always just called to arms," Kristin, whose earliest acting credit traces back to 1999, told Interview. "The character would always be so fully outside of me, and created by someone else, that I was so scared of f--king it up or not doing the best. It's about being a good student, that's how kid actors are."
Now, she's found a different approach to projects.
"I was always like, 'If I made it up, it's bulls--t,'" Kristen added. "I had all these stupid rules for myself that I guess I needed then. As I've gotten older, I'm very down to be reckless as an actor."
