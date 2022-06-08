Kristen Stewart Is Making the Gayest Ghost Hunting Show Ever

Kristen Stewart is calling on her supernatural friends for help—and no, we're not talking about the Cullens.
The actress issued a casting call on hairstylist CJ Romero's Instagram June 7. In the video, Kristen shared that she and CJ are "teaming up with Scout on the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever."
According to Kristen, they're specifically looking for LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, mediums, psychics and historians, who are "curious" about starring in their own show.
Suffice to say people are excited about the upcoming project, which is produced by Kristen and Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype. Her Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner commented, "LETS GOOO," while Demi Lovato gave a resounding, "Omg YESSSS."
Kristen even got a few potential applicants. E!'s own Tyler Henry commented that "this would be fun." And Demi's friend Matthew Scott Montgomery questioned, "WHAT IF ME & @ddlovato ALREADY HAD A QUEER UFO HUNTING SERIES CAN WE APPLY."
To this, CJ said, "YES ABSOLUTELY. I watched and thought you were fabulous." So, keep your eyes peeled for a potential Unidentified With Demi Lovato take two.
Kristen first discussed the ghost hunting series in an interview with the New Yorker, describing it as "a paranormal romp in a queer space." As she explained, "Gay people love pretty things, so we are aiming for a richness."
While the actress has been front and center in movies like Spencer and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, she plans on taking on more behind-the-scenes roles.
In addition to the paranormal reality show, she is adapting Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water, which Kristen envisions as "a coming-of-age movie that actually considers young women," according to the New Yorker.
So hold on tight spider monkey, because Kristen isn't slowing down any time soon.