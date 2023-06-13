Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Next in fashion on Gigi Hadid's Instagram is a glimpse inside her life with daughter Khai.

The supermodel, 28, recently shared some adorable photos of her and her 2-year-old to social media alongside a pair of posts featuring "some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly." The June 13 snapshots showed her filming Next in Fashion with her co-host Tan France, enjoying a range of tasty bites, hanging out with friends (including makeup artist Patrick Ta and photographer Alana O'Herlihy), having a blast at Disney World and sitting in the glam chair ahead of industry events like the Cannes Film Festival.

But it was the precious pictures of her and Khai that sweetly stole the show. One photo seemed to show the mother-daughter duo holding hands on a car ride and another featured Gigi—who shares the toddler with ex Zayn Malik—carrying the little one on an outing. There was also an image of a birthday cake from Khai.