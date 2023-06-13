Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

While sharing a series of photos from over the past few months to Instagram, Gigi Hadid gave her followers a peek inside her life with daughter Khai, who she shares with Zayn Malik.

Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Next in fashion on Gigi Hadid's Instagram is a glimpse inside her life with daughter Khai

The supermodel, 28, recently shared some adorable photos of her and her 2-year-old to social media alongside a pair of posts featuring "some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly." The June 13 snapshots showed her filming Next in Fashion with her co-host Tan France, enjoying a range of tasty bites, hanging out with friends (including makeup artist Patrick Ta and photographer Alana O'Herlihy), having a blast at Disney World and sitting in the glam chair ahead of industry events like the Cannes Film Festival

But it was the precious pictures of her and Khai that sweetly stole the show. One photo seemed to show the mother-daughter duo holding hands on a car ride and another featured Gigi—who shares the toddler with ex Zayn Malik—carrying the little one on an outing. There was also an image of a birthday cake from Khai. 

The Cutest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai

While Gigi is protective of Khai's privacy, she has given fans a few peeks into their world, posting the occasional photo, detailing their morning routine and giving updates on her milestones

"I think she's a genius," the Guest in Residence founder said on a September episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. "But I think that's what everyone says about their kid. It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

To see more inside Gigi's life with Khai, keep reading.

Gigi's Mini-Me
Matchin' With Mom
Horse Girlie
Days With Dad
Cozy Time
Aunt Bella
Farm Life With Grandma Yolanda
Bottles Up
Pool Day
Lil Easter Bunny
Denim Dreams
Christmas Attire
