Patrick Ta Shows How to Take Your Halloween Makeup From Glam to Gore

We interviewed Patrick Ta because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're a die-hard Halloween fan or you're simply excited for the festive parties, the wait for the spookiest day of the year is almost over!
If you have no idea what you're going to be, our Halloween guest editor Patrick Ta is here to show you how to go from glam to gore in just 15 minutes. In the video below, the celebrity makeup artist breaks down the techniques and products you can use to create a look that is sure to scare your ghoul friends!
Who knew Luigi could look so scarily glam? If you want to try the look for yourself, we rounded up all of the products Patrick used below!
Patrick Ta Major Glow Softening Lip Masque
Prep your pout for a bold lipstick moment by using this lip masque packed with nourishing ingredients.
P. Louise Base Shade - Rumour 04
Let's face it, Halloween night is not a quick night out! Make sure your eyeshadow stays on and doesn't crack by adding this eyeshadow base to your routine.
Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
As shown in the tutorial, this palette will help you achieve a glam or gore look! Featuring 12 neutral and shimmery shades, you can use these eyeshadows daily to attain whatever makeup look you're feeling.
La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 - Honey
Available in 27 shades, this luxury long-wearing foundation provides buildable coverage and protection from harmful rays.
Patrick Ta Major Volume Mascara
Bring the drama with this voluminous mascara! Plus, it's packed with peptides and glycerin to promote healthy-looking lashes.
Major Sculpt Contour Brush
To guarantee a snatched look, make sure to use a proper contour brush like this one.
Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
We love how seamlessly this contour and bronzer duo blends. Not only does it help add dimension, but it makes you glow!
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer
Get rid of your tired eyes and make them pop by applying this creamy concealer.
Prisme Libre Loose Powder
Mattify, blur and illuminate with this loose powder that includes two color-correcting and two glow-inducing shades.
Tinsley Transfers Shanked
For a quick and easy gore moment, apply these prosthetics to look like you just walked out of a horror film.
Ben Nye Blood Fresh Scab Gel
Fill in your "scabs" and make them look extra fresh with this bloody gel. You're sure to scare your ghoul friends!
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Palette
We love how Patrick used this palette to achieve the perfect flush and on the lips to create cohesion.
Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel
It's no wonder Patrick's Brow Lamination Gel is sold out! It saves you the time and money associated with salon brow lamination services. Just apply a little bit and everyone will envy your perfectly arched brows.
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines - Precision Lip Crayon - Oh She's Single
Set up your pout up for perfection with this creamy, fully pigmented lip crayon. It's the perfect nude!
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines - Matte Suede Lipstick - Oh She's Single
Last but not least, complete your look with this long-wear matte shade!
Patrick Ta Major Glow Dewy Milk Mist
Set your face with this hydrating milk mist, so your makeup stays in place all night long.
Ready for more Halloween inspiration? Check out this year's buzziest costumes.