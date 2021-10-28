Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Patrick Ta Shows How to Take Your Halloween Makeup From Glam to Gore

Our Halloween guest editor is back with a makeup tutorial that will help you win best dressed this year.

By Emily Spain Oct 28, 2021 7:41 PMTags
Whether you're a die-hard Halloween fan or you're simply excited for the festive parties, the wait for the spookiest day of the year is almost over!

If you have no idea what you're going to be, our Halloween guest editor Patrick Ta is here to show you how to go from glam to gore in just 15 minutes. In the video below, the celebrity makeup artist breaks down the techniques and products you can use to create a look that is sure to scare your ghoul friends!

Watch: How to Take Your Makeup From Glam to Gore With Patrick Ta

Who knew Luigi could look so scarily glam? If you want to try the look for yourself, we rounded up all of the products Patrick used below! 

read
13 Questions With Halloween Guest Editor Patrick Ta

Patrick Ta Major Glow Softening Lip Masque

Prep your pout for a bold lipstick moment by using this lip masque packed with nourishing ingredients.

$22
Patrick Ta
$22
Sephora

P. Louise Base Shade - Rumour 04

Let's face it, Halloween night is not a quick night out! Make sure your eyeshadow stays on and doesn't crack by adding this eyeshadow base to your routine.

$15
Morphe

Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette

As shown in the tutorial, this palette will help you achieve a glam or gore look! Featuring 12 neutral and shimmery shades, you can use these eyeshadows daily to attain whatever makeup look you're feeling.

$68
Sephora
$68
Patrick Ta

La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 - Honey

Available in 27 shades, this luxury long-wearing foundation provides buildable coverage and protection from harmful rays.

$135
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Volume Mascara

Bring the drama with this voluminous mascara! Plus, it's packed with peptides and glycerin to promote healthy-looking lashes.

$29
Sephora
$29
Patrick Ta

Major Sculpt Contour Brush

To guarantee a snatched look, make sure to use a proper contour brush like this one.

$35
Patrick Ta
$35
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo

We love how seamlessly this contour and bronzer duo blends. Not only does it help add dimension, but it makes you glow!

$38
Patrick Ta
$38
Sephora

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Get rid of your tired eyes and make them pop by applying this creamy concealer.

$30
Nars
$30
Sephora

Prisme Libre Loose Powder

Mattify, blur and illuminate with this loose powder that includes two color-correcting and two glow-inducing shades.

$58
Sephora

Tinsley Transfers Shanked

For a quick and easy gore moment, apply these prosthetics to look like you just walked out of a horror film.

$12
Amazon

Ben Nye Blood Fresh Scab Gel

Fill in your "scabs" and make them look extra fresh with this bloody gel. You're sure to scare your ghoul friends!

$19
$18
Amazon

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Palette

We love how Patrick used this palette to achieve the perfect flush and on the lips to create cohesion. 

Waitlist $58
Sephora
Waitlist $58
Patrick Ta

Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel

It's no wonder Patrick's Brow Lamination Gel is sold out! It saves you the time and money associated with salon brow lamination services. Just apply a little bit and everyone will envy your perfectly arched brows.

Waitlist $26
Patrick Ta
Waitlist $26
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines - Precision Lip Crayon - Oh She's Single

Set up your pout up for perfection with this creamy, fully pigmented lip crayon. It's the perfect nude!

$26
Patrick Ta
$26
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines - Matte Suede Lipstick - Oh She's Single

Last but not least, complete your look with this long-wear matte shade!

$32
Sephora
$32
Patrick Ta

Patrick Ta Major Glow Dewy Milk Mist

Set your face with this hydrating milk mist, so your makeup stays in place all night long.

$38
Sephora

Ready for more Halloween inspiration? Check out this year's buzziest costumes.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

