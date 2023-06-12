Keep Up With North West's First-Ever Acting Role in Paw Patrol Trailer

Watch : Kim Kardashian's New MYSTERY MAN & A Farty North West Plays a Prank

North West is ready for a ruff ruff rescue.

The 10-year-old officially unleashed her talent while making her acting debut in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, playing a Pomeranian named Mini. Fans got a glimpse at the film—which is a sequel to the original PAW Patrol: The Movie—when the trailer dropped June 12.

The trailer opens with the PAW Patrol pups receiving superpowers and crime fighting abilities. During the trailer, Mini is seen riding atop a wrecking ball, alongside Nano (voiced by Alan Kim), as the duo screams, "Let's go."

Joining North on the big screen? Brother Saint West and mom Kim Kardashian, who is set to reprise her role as the sassy, white poodle Delores. As danger approaches Delores in the trailer, the canine merely rolls her eyes before quipping, "Ugh, you've got to be kidding me."

According to the movie's official synopsis, "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true."