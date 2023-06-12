Keep Up With North West's First-Ever Acting Role in Paw Patrol Trailer

North West is ready for a ruff ruff rescue.
The 10-year-old officially unleashed her talent while making her acting debut in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, playing a Pomeranian named Mini. Fans got a glimpse at the film—which is a sequel to the original PAW Patrol: The Movie—when the trailer dropped June 12.
The trailer opens with the PAW Patrol pups receiving superpowers and crime fighting abilities. During the trailer, Mini is seen riding atop a wrecking ball, alongside Nano (voiced by Alan Kim), as the duo screams, "Let's go."
Joining North on the big screen? Brother Saint West and mom Kim Kardashian, who is set to reprise her role as the sassy, white poodle Delores. As danger approaches Delores in the trailer, the canine merely rolls her eyes before quipping, "Ugh, you've got to be kidding me."
According to the movie's official synopsis, "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true."
The movie—out Sept. 29—also stars Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden and Taraji P. Henson.
And if this time around is anything like the first, Kim and North will share this special moment with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When the Paw Patrol movie premiered in 2021, the SKIMS founder held a private screening party at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
"OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie," Kim said in a speech before the film. "I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie."
Also part of the pack that night was Saint, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, along with cousins, True Thompson, 5, and Penelope Disick, 10.
"I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," Kim continued, "and I'm so excited."
But before Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters, you can scroll down to see some of Kim and North's cutest mother-daughter pictures together.