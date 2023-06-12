Keep Up With North West's First-Ever Acting Role in Paw Patrol Trailer

North West joined the Paw Patrol universe alongside returning member, mom Kim Kardashian. North is set to play a Pomeranian in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

North West is ready for a ruff ruff rescue.

The 10-year-old officially unleashed her talent while making her acting debut in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, playing a Pomeranian named Mini. Fans got a glimpse at the film—which is a sequel to the original PAW Patrol: The Movie—when the trailer dropped June 12.

The trailer opens with the PAW Patrol pups receiving superpowers and crime fighting abilities. During the trailer, Mini is seen riding atop a wrecking ball, alongside Nano (voiced by Alan Kim), as the duo screams, "Let's go."

Joining North on the big screen? Brother Saint West and mom Kim Kardashian, who is set to reprise her role as the sassy, white poodle Delores. As danger approaches Delores in the trailer, the canine merely rolls her eyes before quipping, "Ugh, you've got to be kidding me."

According to the movie's official synopsis, "When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true."

North West and Kim Kardashian Cheer on Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game

The movie—out Sept. 29—also stars Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden and Taraji P. Henson.

And if this time around is anything like the first, Kim and North will share this special moment with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When the Paw Patrol movie premiered in 2021, the SKIMS founder held a private screening party at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"OK guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie," Kim said in a speech before the film. "I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie."

Also part of the pack that night was Saint, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, along with cousins, True Thompson, 5, and Penelope Disick, 10.

"I did this for you guys because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," Kim continued, "and I'm so excited."

But before Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters, you can scroll down to see some of Kim and North's cutest mother-daughter pictures together.

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

