How Lil Rel Howery Poked Fun at Tristan Thompson During 2022 ESPYS

During the 2022 ESPYS, some stars had quite a few jokes—including Lil Rel Howery—who managed to slip a quip in about Tristan Thompson and the Kardashians. Find out about his joke below.

It's all about the name game.
 
For the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, comedian Lil Rel Howery was front and center for the action. And in between awards segments, the actor (who was seated in the audience with his mic), spotted Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.
 
"Chloe Kim, I knew you would be successful because you have two Kardashian names in your name [referring to Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian]," the Carmichael Show star said. Only advice, watch out for the Tristans, all I got to say. I said it! Y'all thinking it."
 
As far as the playful advice goes, the Get Out star's joke poked fun at Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson. Before their on-and-off relationship ended last year, the pair—who share 4-year-old daughter True—saw their fair share of ups and downs play out publicly, which included the NBA star's cheating scandals.
 
The joke about Tristan also comes just a week after E! News confirmed that Khloe and her ex were expecting their second baby together via surrogate.

However, this doesn't mean the duo are back together, as source close to the Good American mogul told E! News. In fact, six months after Tristan's paternity scandal, the insider shared that "they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

And if you needed even more proof that they've each moved on: Tristan was recently spotted holding hands with another woman while out in Greece. As for where Khloe is in her love life? Well, as another source put it, the Kardashians star is dating here and there but "it's not serious."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

