Uzo Aduba Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba is about to be a new mom.
The Orange Is the New Black alum debuted her growing baby bump at the 2023 Tony Awards on June 11. The 42-year-old—who tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in September 2021—was seen cradling her bump while posing for pics on the red carpet in an orange three-piece Christian Siriano pantsuit.
After the surprise award show reveal, Uzo also shared her excitement about her new role.
"What a blessing," she wrote alongside June 11 Instagram video of her holding up a onesie. "My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone's Mommy!"
The Mrs. America star added, "I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."
The couple's sweet news comes a little less than two years after the Emmy winner announced she and Robert had married in a private ceremony.
"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone," she wrote in a September 2021 Instagram post featuring the couple in their wedding attire. "My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."
